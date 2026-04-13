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Or Yissachar

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas during a tour in the West Bank city of Ramallah on May 15, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The terror authority
The P.A. poses a strategic threat to Israel’s security.
Jan. 18, 2023
Yossi Kuperwasser, Or Yissachar