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Yossi Kuperwasser

Mahmoud Abbas
Opinion
The PA’s ‘pay-to-slay’ reform is a sham
Mahmoud Abbas has made it clear that payments to terrorists and their families will continue, despite public statements to the international community promising reforms in how these payments are made
Feb. 25, 2025
Yossi Kuperwasser
The location of the Philadelphi Corridor on Gaza's border with Egypt. Credit: Hamzé Attar/X.
Analysis
Vital to have Israeli presence on Philadelphi Corridor
Aug. 23, 2024
Yossi Kuperwasser
Materiel found by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, next to an Israeli flag. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Analysis
Hamas gravely miscalculated how Israel would react
Nov. 17, 2023
Yossi Kuperwasser
Mahmoud Abbas
Opinion
A new Israeli policy on the PA
Israel must encourage Palestinian elements that do not promote an extremist narrative or participate in terror.
Sep. 5, 2023
Yossi Kuperwasser
Weapons
Opinion
Arms smuggling from Jordan: Lessons learned
A nagging question is, for whom are the caches of weapons from Jordan intended?
May. 31, 2023
Yossi Kuperwasser
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, May 7, 2020. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
Mahmoud Abbas’s ‘50 holocausts’ remarks are essential to the Palestinian narrative
Promoting the claim that Israel has no right to exist is the Palestinian Authority’s highest priority.
Aug. 30, 2022
Yossi Kuperwasser
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign the “Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration,” which states that America will “use all elements of its national power" to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO
Opinion
Does Biden’s Israel visit signal new US resolve in the Middle East?
The president seems to understand that Russia, China and Iran have changed the regional reality, but he has not yet fully changed his policies.
Aug. 2, 2022
Yossi Kuperwasser
The Israeli Air Force and the U.S. Air Force Command completed a joint international exercise in January 2022. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Opinion
Israel confronts Iranian aggression and renewed Palestinian terror
The Jewish state is facing a very challenging strategic environment
May. 29, 2022
Yossi Kuperwasser
Natanz
Opinion
Israel now faces an especially challenging environment
Between Iran’s runaway nuclear program, renewed Palestinian terror and international delegitimization efforts, the Jewish state has its work cut out for it.
May. 26, 2022
Yossi Kuperwasser
Muslims chant anti-Israel slogans near the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on the last Friday of Ramadan, April 29, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
The recipe for an explosion on the Temple Mount
Violence erupted because Israel and the Palestinians live in parallel worlds
May. 8, 2022
Yossi Kuperwasser
The three Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists who were on the way to carry out an attack in Israel when they were intercepted and killed by Israeli security forces on April 1, 2022. Source: Watanserb.
Opinion
Israel’s new terror wave: Main characteristics and implications
The recent deadly attacks in major Israeli cities have made it clear that the rules of the game have changed.
Apr. 4, 2022
Yossi Kuperwasser
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