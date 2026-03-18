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Beit Udi

Founded in memory of Lt. Udi Elgrably, Beit Udi works to reduce social and educational gaps in Israel’s periphery through innovation, education and technology.
Beit Udi Rifle Menorah
The Wire
Auction features historic artifacts from Israel’s first prime minister
Now underway, the auction will close on Dec. 25 with all proceeds dedicated to reducing social and educational gaps between residents of Israel’s periphery and central regions.
Dec. 17, 2024