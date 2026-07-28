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News   Israel News

Thousands of ancient artifacts recovered in Judea and Samaria looting case

The suspect was found carrying metal detectors, excavation tools and archaeological finds.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli authorities display ancient coins and other artifacts recovered from a suspected antiquities thief. Credit: Police Spokesperson via TPS-IL.
Israeli authorities display ancient coins and other artifacts recovered from a suspected antiquities thief. Credit: Police Spokesperson via TPS-IL.
(July 28, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL)

Thousands of archaeological items, including coins and artifacts from the Persian (539–332 BCE), Hellenistic (332–140 BCE) and Hasmonean (140–37 BCE) periods in the Land of Israel, were recovered from a suspect accused of looting antiquities in Judea and Samaria, Israeli authorities said on Monday.

According to the Civil Administration’s Archaeology Unit, the Israeli Police and Israel Defense Forces, the items were seized after security forces detained the suspect, who was found carrying metal detectors, excavation tools and archaeological finds. He was handed over to the Archaeology Unit’s Intelligence and Investigations Department for questioning. The Civil Administration is the military body responsible for overseeing many governmental functions in Judea and Samaria.

Investigators determined the suspect had carried out illegal excavations in Area C of Judea and Samaria, where Israel has administrative and security jurisdiction. A raid on the suspect’s home uncovered additional artifacts, including ancient coins.

Under Israeli law, trading in antiquities without a permit, as well as transporting antiquities from Judea and Samaria into Green Line Israel without authorization, are criminal offenses.

Searching for antiquities without a license using a metal detector is punishable in Israel by up to three years in prison.

Archaeology Judea and Samaria
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
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