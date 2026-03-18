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ELEM/Youth in Distress in Israel

ELEM/Youth in Distress in Israel is Israel’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to treating and transforming the lives of youth in distress through formal and informal interventions. It directly addresses the needs of youth on the spectrum of risk, from bullying, depression and attrition, to homelessness, sexual assault, drug addiction and prostitution. ELEM builds a non-judgmental relationship with each youth and assists them in paving the way towards reintegration into their communities.
American Friends of ELEM Ray of Hope Benefit
The Wire
Ari Ackerman, Jonah Platt honored at American Friends of ELEM’s ‘Ray of Hope’ benefit
The organization is “literally out there every single day, doing work that matters, that saves and changes lives,” said Jewish podcaster Jonah Platt.
Nov. 7, 2025
Patricia Heaton Lifesaver Award, ELEM
The Wire
Actress Patricia Heaton honors Oct. 7 victims at New York gala
In recognition of her support of Israel, especially during a year of war and crises, she was honored with a the 2024 Lifesaver Award.
Sep. 30, 2024
Patricia Heaton
The Wire
Israeli nonprofit to honor Emmy-award winner Patricia Heaton
Best known for TV roles, she has devoted her career beyond acting to philanthropy, including advocacy for the Jewish state.
Aug. 29, 2024