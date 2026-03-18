ELEM/Youth in Distress in Israel is Israel’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to treating and transforming the lives of youth in distress through formal and informal interventions. It directly addresses the needs of youth on the spectrum of risk, from bullying, depression and attrition, to homelessness, sexual assault, drug addiction and prostitution. ELEM builds a non-judgmental relationship with each youth and assists them in paving the way towards reintegration into their communities.