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OU Women’s Initiative

The OU Women’s Initiative creates and promotes programming in the areas of Torah study, community leadership, spiritual, personal and professional growth for women.
Kehillas Nachlas Baruch Chicago
The Wire
OU Women’s Initiative awards grants for ‘tehillim’ programming nationwide
OU Women’s Initiative funds five women’s programs that bring the book of Psalms to life through art and learning.
Jul. 31, 2025
From left, Rebbetzin Batya Basalely of Great Neck, N.Y.; Tzivia Weiss of Houston; Rebbetzin Rachel Isaacs of Phoenix; and Rebbetzin Estee Silver of Long Beach, N.Y., participate in the fellowship on mental-health awareness. Credit: Courtesy of the OU Women's Initiative.
The Wire
OU Women’s Initiative mental-health seminar explores trauma of Oct. 7
Fellowship culminating in seminar trains communal “first-responders” to address constituents’ mental-health issues via professional referrals.
Jul. 29, 2024
The Shema prayer with personal notes. Credit: Courtesy of the Orthodox Union.
The Wire
Before Shavuot, 3,000 women worldwide are ‘Counting Towards Sinai’
Orthodox Union’s Women’s Initiative program brings meaning to the period between Passover and Shavuot.
May. 22, 2024