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Orthodox Union

Founded in 1898, the Orthodox Union (OU), or Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, serves as the voice of American Orthodox Jewry, with over 400 congregations in its synagogue network. As the umbrella organization for American Orthodox Jewry, the OU is at the forefront of advocacy work on both state and federal levels, outreach to Jewish teens and young professionals through NCSY, Israel Free Spirit Birthright, Yachad and OU Press, among many other divisions and programs.
Participants on TJJ ran a carnival in Givat Eden for children of parents serving in miluim (reserve duty). Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
The Orthodox Union brings 2,000 youth to Israel this summer, despite challenges and uncertainty
Despite challenges and security concerns, the OU ensured youth and adults enjoyed safe, enriching and inspiring summer experiences in Israel.
Aug. 24, 2025
Clockwise from top left: Columbia/Barnard JLIC co-directors Jasmine and Rabbi Daniel Peled-Schwartz; Rutgers JLIC co-directors Yael and Rabbi Matthew Nitzanim; Princeton JLIC co-directors Rabbi Ari and Noa Bar-Shain; and JLIC Brandeis co-directors Jenny and Rabbi Joel Finkelstein. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
New OU-JLIC directors bring fresh energy to seven leading universities
OU-JLIC names new campus directors at Cornell, NYU, Columbia, Princeton, Brandeis, Chicago and Rutgers to strengthen Jewish student life.
Aug. 19, 2025
L to R, at the ASK OU 2025 Summer Women's Kashrus Experience: OU Kosher ‘s Chief Operating Officer Rabbi Moshe Elefant; Managing Director of Community Relations Rabbi Eli Eleff; and Chief Executive Officer Rabbi Menachem Genack, with a group of seminar participants.
The Wire
OU Kosher’s women’s seminar offers deep dive into kosher certification
OU Kosher’s Women’s Kashrus Experience gave 50 women halachic insights, hands-on training and a deeper appreciation for kosher certification.
Aug. 6, 2025
Kehillas Nachlas Baruch Chicago
The Wire
OU Women’s Initiative awards grants for ‘tehillim’ programming nationwide
OU Women’s Initiative funds five women’s programs that bring the book of Psalms to life through art and learning.
Jul. 31, 2025
OU Kosher conference
The Wire
200 industry professionals unite at OU kosher conference
Annual event focused on innovation and global kashrut issues and included leaders for leading international kashrut agencies.
Jul. 8, 2025
Baltimore participants at the OU Women's Initiative Leadership Summit.
The Wire
Orthodox Union’s Women’s Initiative leadership summit
Some 160 women gathered for connection, learning and leadership and left with purpose, tools and lasting relationships at the summit.
Jun. 16, 2025
Women's Chevra Kadisha Leadership Conference participants.
The Wire
Inaugural Women’s Chevra Kadisha leadership national conference
One of the conference’s key objectives, says Rabbi Ezra Sarna, was to bring together these leaders who often work in isolation.
Jun. 9, 2025
Sydney Altfield
The Wire
OU names Sydney Altfield as national director of Teach Coalition
Teach Coalition is at the forefront of advocating for government funding of Jewish day schools and yeshivahs.
May. 28, 2025
Yachad
The Wire
175 staff from US and Israel attend Yachad Summer Conference
“Leaders with decades of experience come together with those just starting out; peer-to-peer learning is a key part of the weekend,” says Avromie Adler, Yachad international director.
May. 13, 2025
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