ILTV News is Israel’s premier daily English-language news program, reaching millions through 11 TV channels across North America, as well as being prominently featured on Ynet’s English website and garnering over 150,000 daily views on our YouTube channel alone. Our comprehensive coverage, including the daily news program and a range of other shows, provides an accurate and insightful perspective on events in Israel. Situated in the state-of-the-art Ynet studio in central Israel, we are dedicated to delivering timely and reliable news coverage from across the Jewish state.