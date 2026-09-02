“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
“These lawsuits represent the ongoing efforts of Zionist organizations and the federal government to use the courts as a tool to repress free speech and public political commitments to Palestine,” Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland, Calif., stated.
Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
“These lawsuits represent the ongoing efforts of Zionist organizations and the federal government to use the courts as a tool to repress free speech and public political commitments to Palestine,” Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland, Calif., stated.
Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.