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Magen David Adom

In the United States, disaster relief, ambulance and blood services are handled by an array of organizations. In Israel, there’s one organization that does it all: Magen David Adom. Although MDA’s role is mandated by the Israeli government, it’s not a government agency. As Israel’s official representative to the International Red Cross, MDA’s role precludes it from accepting governmental support for its general operations. Because of this arrangement, the agency relies on support from donors, including those from the United States, to keep its dispatch systems, training and equipment the best in the world.
National Defibrillator Day
The Wire
On National Defibrillator Day, MDA urges public to learn how to use lifesaving devices
A nationwide training initiative aims to close a critical knowledge gap.
Feb. 22, 2026
IFCJ Armored Ambulance Donation to Magen David Adom
The Wire
IFCJ delivers five armored ambulances to Magen David Adom
The vehicles enable first-aid crews to operate in areas under direct threat of shooting and rocket attacks.
Jun. 8, 2025
MDA Youth in Poland, Yom Hashoah
The Wire
Dozens of MDA youth volunteers pay homage at Holocaust sites in Poland ahead of Yom Hashoah
“It’s hard to believe that such horrors actually occurred,” said Nicole Beiser, whose brother was kidnapped and killed by Hamas terrorists.
Apr. 24, 2025
Members of Magen David Adom on El Al plane
The Wire
El Al and Magen David Adom collaborate on Amsterdam rescue
A medical team from Magen David Adom will fly on a special El Al flight to assist in the rescue efforts of Israelis in Amsterdam.
Nov. 8, 2024
Students gather in front of a Magen David Adom ambulance during the Afeka College of Engineering hackathon which was held in cooperation with the life-saving emergency organization. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Israeli engineering students innovate emergency care
In Afeka College of Engineering’s third annual hackathon with Magen David Adom, the winning team presented an AI-powered platform to streamline patient medical history for rapid emergency response.
Sep. 25, 2024
Midwives from the Golan Heights and western Galilee receive special equipment for emergency births at a training session for First Contractions, a joint project of Magen David Adom and the Israel Midwives Organization. Credit: Courtesy of Magen David Adom.
The Wire
Magen David Adom teams up with Israel Midwives to help expectant mothers in Israel’s north
MDA provides midwives with special equipment for use in emergency births when immediate transport to hospitals not possible.
Jul. 21, 2024
Magen David Adom drill
The Wire
MDA says ready if power goes out, with generators, satellites, new protocols
As Hezbollah continues to threaten Israeli cities and military bases, MDA is prepping for contingencies, states Felix Lotan, head of disaster preparedness.
Jun. 24, 2024
AFMDA mission participants at the Western Wall. Credit: Courtesy of American Friends of Magen David Adom.
The Wire
US Jewish leaders take deep dive into post-Oct. 7 Israel
Religious and lay leaders from diverse communities examine the complexities now facing Israel during AFMDA rabbinic solidarity mission.
Apr. 5, 2024
Leon and Toby Cooperman
The Wire
Donors gift 13 MDA ambulances for 13 Israeli medics killed
Donation by Leon and Toby Cooperman will help Magen David Adom meet increased needs for rescue vehicles as the country faces rocket and terror attacks.
Mar. 19, 2024
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