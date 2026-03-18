Masa Israel Journey is the largest immersive, long-term educational experience for young adults ages 16 to 40. On its programs that range from two months to a year, Masa offers an authentic, unmediated, and challenging journey into Israeli society, culture, politics and history—and acts as the largest provider for global Jewry to access the finest Israeli businesses, social enterprises and academic institutions. Since its 2004 founding by the Jewish Agency and the government of Israel, Masa has served more than 200,000 young people from 60-plus countries.