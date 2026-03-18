More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Masa Israel Journey

Masa Israel Journey is the largest immersive, long-term educational experience for young adults ages 16 to 40. On its programs that range from two months to a year, Masa offers an authentic, unmediated, and challenging journey into Israeli society, culture, politics and history—and acts as the largest provider for global Jewry to access the finest Israeli businesses, social enterprises and academic institutions. Since its 2004 founding by the Jewish Agency and the government of Israel, Masa has served more than 200,000 young people from 60-plus countries.
Masa Gap-Year Fellows
The Wire
Masa Israel Journey, Nitzavim Fellowship celebrate joint gap-year leadership program
During the past academic year, 100 Masa fellows from various gap-year programs participated in the Nitzavim Fellowship, attending monthly classes at Hebrew University.
May. 29, 2025
Masa Yom Hazikaron Ceremony
The Wire
Masa Israel Journey appoints new CEO
Meir Holtz will assume his role following six months during which Yael Sahar-Rubinstein served as acting CEO.
Sep. 8, 2024
Young volunteers from the Diaspora. Credit: Masa Israel Journey.
The Wire
Wave of volunteers keeps coming to help Israel in the wake of Oct. 7
Much of the young Jewish world is fully committed to Israel.
Jul. 23, 2024
Masa Yom Hazikaron Ceremony
The Wire
Masa Israel Journey hosts world’s largest English-language Yom Hazikaron ceremony
It united Jews worldwide in remembrance of the victims of terror and fallen Israeli soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the State of Israel.
May. 12, 2024
International Women's Day logo. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Masa Israel Journey celebrates achievements of 12 Jewish women for International Women’s Day
The campaign honors the pioneering and innovative women committed to advancing a brighter future.
Mar. 8, 2023
The Wire
Thousands of Jewish young adults arrive in Israel for Masa’s 19th programming year
Masa Israel Journey welcomes 14,000 new Fellows from around the world for the 2022-2023 programming year— the largest number of Fellows in Masa’s history.
Nov. 4, 2022
The Wire
Masa releases report revealing long-term Israel programs as key to Jewish continuity
The report, based on an Impact:NPO study, sheds light on the transformative impact of long-term Israel programs in fostering deep community engagement among unengaged Jewish young adults.
Sep. 15, 2022
The Wire
Masa Facilitates internships for young Jewish adults at Jewish nonprofits and Israeli startups across North America
Masa creates two new internship programs to help alumni develop their professional skills at prestigious entities from Masa’s extensive network across the U.S.
Jul. 5, 2022
The Wire
Masa hosts Natan Sharansky, Gil Troy, and North American high school counselors to discuss gap year engagement
The delegation of counselors spent one week in Israel to deepen their understanding of Masa’s gap year programs and their impact on the Jewish world.
May. 19, 2022
Load More