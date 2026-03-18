Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh is dedicated to addressing the evolving national needs of the State of Israel through four key pillars: Aliyah, National Service, National Development, and Zionist Education. Each of these pillars is strengthened by expanded services designed to benefit the broader community. In partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s comprehensive support and social services have successfully empowered over 95,000 North American Olim to integrate into Israeli society, achieving an impressive 90% retention rate. This ensures their long-term commitment to building meaningful lives in Israel and contributing to the nation’s growth.