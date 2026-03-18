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Nefesh B’Nefesh

Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh is dedicated to addressing the evolving national needs of the State of Israel through four key pillars: Aliyah, National Service, National Development, and Zionist Education. Each of these pillars is strengthened by expanded services designed to benefit the broader community. In partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s comprehensive support and social services have successfully empowered over 95,000 North American Olim to integrate into Israeli society, achieving an impressive 90% retention rate. This ensures their long-term commitment to building meaningful lives in Israel and contributing to the nation’s growth. www.nbn.org.il
Participants at Nefesh B'Nefesh Here Next Year Fair. Photo by Rebecca Zwiren.
The Wire
Nefesh B’Nefesh’s ‘Here Next Year’ program hosts largest-ever Israel fair for gap-year students
Some 600 young adults gathered in Jerusalem to explore pathways to long-term life in Israel.
Jan. 11, 2026
Nefesh B'Nefesh
The Wire
Marking Jerusalem Day 2025
The mayor of Jerusalem welcomes a new immigrant as the city remains the top destination for North American new immigrants.
May. 28, 2025
Moskowitz family NBN
The Wire
Maryland native makes ‘aliyah’ in time for Mother’s Day
Mother joins a legacy of three generations of her family who made aliyah before her.
May. 14, 2025
Aliyah Fair
The Wire
Aliyah tour kicks off in connecting thousands with opportunities in Israel
Some 2000 participants attended multiple aliyah fairs and events, gaining essential services and expert guidance on the aliyah process and their numerous options.
Mar. 18, 2025
MedEx Nefesh
The Wire
Record-breaking MedEx empowers Jewish doctors seeking to relocate to Israel
“The combination of experienced physicians from abroad with the younger generation of doctors we are training creates a synergy that will contribute to the quality of health-care services across the country,” said Danna Azrieli.
Mar. 11, 2025
NBN FIDF driver's license
The Wire
Nefesh B’Nefesh and FIDF host driver’s license conversion day
The event, co-hosted by Israel’s Ministry of Transportation and the IDF, streamlined the license conversion for lone soldiers and national service volunteers.
Dec. 24, 2024
sylvan adams
The Wire
12 ‘olim’ recognized with Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize
A special recognition award was presented to Natan Sharansky for his lifelong dedication to Israel and world Jewry.
Dec. 24, 2024
MedEx LA Aliyah Fair
The Wire
Talking shop at first-ever MedEx event for Jewish doctors on US West Coast
The event was part of a national initiative with Nefesh B’Nefesh to tackle the shortage of medical professionals in Israel.
Dec. 18, 2024
Paricipants at the Shuk Olim-Chag Event. Credit: Courtesy of Nefesh B'Nefesh.
The Wire
Celebratory events bring new ‘olim’ together before Rosh Hashanah
Some 800 olim participated in the “Jerusalem Welcomes Olim” and “Shuk Olim” events held at the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah Campus.
Oct. 9, 2024
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