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Shavei Israel

Shavei Israel is a nonprofit organization founded by Michael Freund, who immigrated to Israel from the United States with the aim of strengthening the ties between the Jewish people, the State of Israel and descendants of Jews around the world. The organization is currently active in more than a dozen countries and provides assistance to a variety of communities, such as the Bnei Menashe of India; the Bnei Anousim (referred to by the derogatory term “Marranos” by historians) in Spain, Portugal and South America; the Subbotnik Jews of Russia; and the Jewish community of Kaifeng in China, descendants of Jews living in Poland. For more information, see: www.shavei.org.
Bnei Menashe Passover
The Wire
In India, the lost tribe of Bnei Menashe prepares matzah for Passover
Each village priest would recite a series of ancient prayers, such as “Miriam’s Song,” which echoed the biblical account of the Exodus and its aftermath.
Apr. 19, 2024
Bnei Menashe Stand With Israel March
The Wire
India’s Bnei Menashe members seek ‘aliyah’ and to join IDF
“They are dedicated Zionists and passionate about Israel, its people and their security,” said Shavei Israel founder and chairman Michael Freund.
Jan. 16, 2024
Bnei Menashe Chanukah
The Wire
Northeastern India’s ‘lost Jewish tribe’ celebrates Chanukah
Through the generations, the Bnei Menashe nourished the dream of one day returning to the land of their ancestors.
Dec. 12, 2023
Staff Sgt. Gershon Menashe. Credit: Courtesy of Shavei Israel.
The Wire
215 members of Bnei Menashe among IDF soldiers fighting Hamas, Hezbollah
“Since the war broke out, Shavei Israel has received hundreds of requests from young community members in northeastern India asking to make aliyah immediately,” said founder and chairman Michael Freund.
Nov. 6, 2023