Shir for Life is a global nonprofit founded by Einat Dado Baralia in memory of her son Shir, who died from neuroblastoma at age 2. With deep roots in Israel and a growing international reach, Shir for Life funds neuroblastoma research in Israel and the United States, connects families directly with clinicians and scientists through its free international webinar series and leads global awareness and advocacy efforts including International Neuroblastoma Awareness Day. Its work is built around a simple goal: bringing families, researchers, clinicians and partners together to create more possibilities for children with neuroblastoma.For more information, visit: