StandWithUs and Gerstman Schwartz LLP

About Gerstman Schwartz LLP With collaboration at the forefront of who we are, Gerstman Schwartz LLP is dedicated to creating only the greatest litigation solutions for our clients. Every member of our forward-thinking firm brings with them unique experience from arenas that include litigation, politics, government relations, public relations, and business. Together, we combine our skills to not only help our clients through existing conflicts, but also advise them on future opportunities within social and political landscapes. At Gerstman Schwartz LLP, we’re more than a firm, we’re a team. https://gerstmanschwartz.com/ About StandWithUs StandWithUs is an international, non-profit and non-partisan Israel education organization that works to inspire and educate people of all ages about Israel, as well as challenge misinformation and fight against antisemitism. Through university fellowships, high school internships, middle school curricula, conferences, materials, social media, educational films, and missions to Israel, StandWithUs supports people around the world who want to educate their schools and communities about Israel. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the organization has programs on five continents with chapters and offices throughout the U.S., Israel, the UK, Canada, and Brazil. For the last ten years, StandWithUs has consistently received the highest possible ratings from Charity Navigator (4 stars) and GuideStar (Platinum). www.standwithus.com and www.facebook.com/standwithus and www.twitter.com/standwithus and www.instagram.com/standwithus/