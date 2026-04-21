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France blocks Al-Haq head, but funding to terror-tied group continues

"[Shawan] Jabarin’s Al-Haq continues to receive funding from the French government and the E.U. This is a blatant and immoral inconsistency that must be corrected,” said NGO Monitor President Gerald M. Steinberg.

Apr. 21, 2026
David Isaac

France blocks Al-Haq head, but funding to terror-tied group continues

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Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine senior figure Shawan Jabareen, who serves as Al-Haq's general director. Credit: Screenshot.
Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine senior figure Shawan Jabareen, who serves as Al-Haq’s general director. Credit: Screenshot.
( Apr. 21, 2026 / JNS )

France refused Shawan Jabarin a visa, Le Monde reported on April 15. Jabarin, who has links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a designated terrorist organization in the United States, European Union, Canada and Israel, is the director of Al-Haq, a Palestinian NGO.

The ban led the Jerusalem-based organization NGO Monitor to ask why, given Jabarin’s ban, France’s development agency is still funding the terror-tied group he leads.

“Shawan Jabarin has been identified as a ‘threat to public order or internal security’ in Europe and denied entry. Jabarin heads Al-Haq, an NGO that leads anti-Israel demonization campaigns, and is linked to the PFLP terror group, which is under U.S. sanctions. At the same time, Jabarin’s Al-Haq continues to receive funding from the French government and the E.U. This is a blatant and immoral inconsistency that must be corrected,” NGO Monitor President Gerald Steinberg told JNS.

Le Monde reported that Jabarin has had his visa applications rejected by the French authorities twice since September 2025.

The current ban prevented him from appearing before the European Parliament’s Human Rights Committee in Strasbourg on April 14, the paper reported. “He was not able to testify before the committee that I chair,” posted Member of the European Parliament Mounir Satouri on X.

NGO Monitor reported on its website that Israel’s Ministry of Defense declared Al-Haq a “terror organization” on Oct. 22, 2021, because it is part of “a network of organizations” that operates ‘on behalf of the ‘Popular Front.’ ”

In September 2025, the U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on Al-Haq for “directly engag[ing] in efforts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent.”

NGO Monitor said that Al-Haq’s funding information isn’t transparent and the group hasn’t released financial details or donation amounts since 2009. Donors include the European Union, Norway, Ireland, Italy, France and Spain.

In February 2024, Agence Française de Développement authorized a 8.3 million euro grant (~$9.7 million in 2024) to 22 partners, including Al-Haq. “It is unclear how much each NGO received,” NGO Monitor reported.

David Isaac
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