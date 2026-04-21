Vance expected to travel to Islamabad for Iran talks—report

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was expected to depart for Pakistan on Tuesday morning after Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei approved a second round of talks, Axios reported, citing three U.S. sources.

U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner were also expected to join the talks in Islamabad, according to the report.

The two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran agreed to on April 7 was supposed to expire on Tuesday evening, but U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, appeared to extend the deadline.

The president told the outlet that it is highly unlikely he would agree to extend the temporary truce beyond Wednesday night, as his administration aims to reach a comprehensive agreement with the Islamic Republic in the upcoming talks.