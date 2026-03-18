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The Jewish Agency for Israel

The Jewish Agency for Israel has been working since 1929 to secure a vibrant Jewish future. It was instrumental in founding and building the State of Israel and continues to serve as the main link between the Jewish state and Jewish communities everywhere. This global partnership has enabled it to address the Jewish people’s greatest challenges in every generation. Today, the Jewish Agency connects the global Jewish family—bringing Jews to Israel and Israel to Jews—by providing meaningful Israel engagement and facilitating aliyah. It also strives to build a better society in Israel and beyond by energizing young Israelis and their worldwide peers to rediscover a collective sense of Jewish purpose. The Jewish Agency continues to be the Jewish world’s first responder, prepared to address emergencies in Israel and to rescue Jews from countries where they are at risk.
From left: Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the executive at the Jewish Agency for Israel; Dr. Miriam Adelson; and Meir Fenigstein, founder of the Israel Film Festival and executive director of the IsraFest Foundation, at the international premiere of the film “From October 6 to October 7” in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 15, 2026. Photo by Michelle Mivzari.
The Wire
Newly premiered film chronicles inspirational life story of Jewish Agency leader Doron Almog
An Israel Prize laureate, he has described the organization’s mission as “to reach the heart of every Jew on Earth.”
Feb. 18, 2026
Leadership from The Jewish Agency for Israel, the Class Action Foundation, and the Administrator General. Photo by Lior Daskal/The Jewish Agency.
The Wire
Jewish Agency, Class Action Foundation launches $18m grant program to support reservists’ families
Introduced at the group’s Board of Governors meeting, the program will provide grants of up to 20,000 shekels ($6,000) to war-affected businesses owned by spouses.
Nov. 4, 2025
Jewish Agency Board of Governors Meeting
The Wire
Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting to focus on Israel’s reconstruction
“The bonds between Israel and world Jewry have never been more vital,” said Mark Wilf, chairman of the board.
Oct. 30, 2025
JAFI Rishon Letzion
The Wire
The Jewish Agency mobilizes 200 volunteers for missile-damage relief operation
U.S. teens helped restore public spaces and support families in Rishon Letzion, which was hit by a missile during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran.
Jul. 30, 2025
Shelley Kedar
The Wire
Jewish Agency for Israel appoints Shelley Kedar as chief impact officer
She will be responsible for establishing unified organizational standards, developing impact metrics and cultivating strategic partnerships, among other duties.
Jul. 23, 2025
Jewish Agency Summer Camp Shlichim
The Wire
Jewish Agency clears travel hurdles, sends record 2,050 camp ‘shlichim’ to North America
“It was not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when,’ ” they would arrive, said Mark Wilf, chairman of the board of governors of the Jewish Agency.
Jun. 30, 2025
Netta Barzilai New Version of Chai Song
The Wire
New rendition of ‘Chai’ from Netta Barzilai, Jewish Agency for Israel Independence Day
The song was originally written by Ehud Manor and famously performed by Ofra Haza at the 1983 Eurovision Song Contest.
Apr. 30, 2025
JAFI Campers2Gether
The Wire
Jewish Agency continues camp initiative fostering peoplehood with $2.5m annual gift
Campers2Gether will bring 700 Israeli teenagers from the country’s southern and northern confrontation lines to Jewish overnight camps throughout North America.
Apr. 15, 2025
JAFI Resilience Award
The Wire
‘Resilience Award’ bestowed to young people for contributions during the war
The award, given in memory of Ofir and Nitzan Libstein, was given to 26 children from across the country.
Apr. 8, 2025
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