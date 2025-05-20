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Jewish Agency ‘shlichim’ march in the Israel Day parade in New York

“Today, in the heart of New York City, we witnessed the power of a united community,” said Mark Wilf, chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors.

May. 20, 2025
The Jewish Agency for Israel

Jewish Agency ‘shlichim’ march in the Israel Day parade in New York

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Jewish Agency
Jewish Agency shlichim attend the Israel Day Parade in New York. Credit: Jennifer Roman/The Jewish Agency for Israel.
( May 20, 2025 / The Jewish Agency for Israel )

New York hosted the annual Israel support parade, Israel Day on the Fifth, which was organized by Jewish Community Relations Council New York in partnership with dozens of Jewish organizations from across the United States on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people participated in the event, which is considered the largest display of Jewish solidarity outside of Israel.

Among the participants were many Jewish Agency shlichim (emissaries) from North America, who marched alongside their communities, young people and families of those still held hostage in Gaza. Together, they brought a voice of hope and mutual responsibility at a time when the bond between Israel and world Jewry is more significant than ever.

Mark Wilf, chairman of The Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors, stated: “Today, in the heart of New York City, we witnessed the power of a united community. I was especially proud to march in the Israel Day parade together with The Jewish Agency shlichim, showcasing their vital role in connecting and strengthening our communities, and bringing us together as one people with a shared future. Our shlichim serve as a living bridge between Israel and every Jewish community around the world.”

Gal Atia, head of the Jewish Agency delegation to North America, added, “Seeing The Jewish Agency’s shlichim marching as one people, shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community in unequivocal support of Israel, fills you with pride in the strong connection of this mission. This is a mission of the heart, of identity and of mutual responsibility. Especially in challenging times, we stand together and say clearly, Am Yisrael Chai, the people of Israel live and we are united.”

The Jewish Agency continues to stand alongside Jewish communities worldwide, strengthening their resilience and deepening the connection between Israel and global Jewry through partnership, commitment and hope.

The Jewish Agency for Israel
About & contact the publisher
The Jewish Agency for Israel The Jewish Agency for Israel
The Jewish Agency for Israel has been working since 1929 to secure a vibrant Jewish future. It was instrumental in founding and building the State of Israel and continues to serve as the main link between the Jewish state and Jewish communities everywhere. This global partnership has enabled it to address the Jewish people’s greatest challenges in every generation. Today, the Jewish Agency connects the global Jewish family—bringing Jews to Israel and Israel to Jews—by providing meaningful Israel engagement and facilitating <em>aliyah</em>. It also strives to build a better society in Israel and beyond by energizing young Israelis and their worldwide peers to rediscover a collective sense of Jewish purpose. The Jewish Agency continues to be the Jewish world’s first responder, prepared to address emergencies in Israel and to rescue Jews from countries where they are at risk.
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