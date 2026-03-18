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The Jewish Youth Promise

The Jewish Youth Promise empowers Jewish youth, ages13-24, to take ownership of their Jewish identity, and encourages them to make a meaningful commitment to the Jewish community.
The AEPi Jewish fraternity at California Polytechnic State University. Source: Screenshot.
The Wire
AEPi reaches major milestone as 10,000th undergrad signs Jewish Youth Promise
Jewish Youth Promise surpasses 30,000 total signers, strengthening ties between Jewish youth and their communities.
Mar. 26, 2025