Vibe Israel’s mission is to improve Israel’s image with the next generation by communicating its compelling and relevant attributes – in business, culture, lifestyle and much more – in a way that resonates with young adults worldwide. Israel is a next-generation country, and Vibe Israel’s job is to let the next generation know it. Vibe Israel uses a multi-pronged approach based on the principles of country branding, including influencer tours, online campaigns, digital projects, workshops, trainings and more. To put it simply: Vibe Israel serves as Israel’s branding and marketing agency, ensuring the world knows what Israel has to offer and actively chooses to engage with it. Vibe Israel is a non-governmental organization but has been endorsed by and worked in partnership with the President of Israel’s office and other government ministries.