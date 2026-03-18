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Vibe Israel

Vibe Israel’s mission is to improve Israel’s image with the next generation by communicating its compelling and relevant attributes – in business, culture, lifestyle and much more – in a way that resonates with young adults worldwide. Israel is a next-generation country, and Vibe Israel’s job is to let the next generation know it. Vibe Israel uses a multi-pronged approach based on the principles of country branding, including influencer tours, online campaigns, digital projects, workshops, trainings and more. To put it simply: Vibe Israel serves as Israel’s branding and marketing agency, ensuring the world knows what Israel has to offer and actively chooses to engage with it. Vibe Israel is a non-governmental organization but has been endorsed by and worked in partnership with the President of Israel’s office and other government ministries.
The Wire
Vibe Israel’s annual perception survey: Israeli innovation is the ‘Iron Dome’ of Israel’s image
Eighty-one percent of the general public in the U.S. who were surveyed would do business with an Israeli company or purchase a product made-in-Israel, and 34% of the businesspeople surveyed stated that their opinion regarding doing business with Israel improved in the last year.
Feb. 1, 2022