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JNS TV   The Quad

Are Israeli universities the future for Jewish students?

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

What if the smartest investment in your child’s future isn’t an Ivy League campus, but Israel? In this episode, you’ll discover why more Jewish families are rethinking higher education in the wake of rising campus antisemitism and growing doubts about the value of a traditional university degree. Learn how Israel’s world-class universities are emerging as a compelling alternative, offering academic excellence, career opportunities in the Startup Nation and an environment where Jewish students can thrive without hiding their identity. It’s a conversation that challenges old assumptions and presents a bold new vision for the future of Jewish education.

“The Quad” is a dynamic weekly panel show hosted by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s innovation envoy and former deputy mayor of Jerusalem. The series brings together a powerhouse lineup of bold, insightful women to tackle the most pressing stories from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world. With Fleur at the helm, “The Quad” features regular co-hosts, including Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, founder of Chochmat Nashim; journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader and other leading voices shaping conversation and change.

Through sharp analysis, diverse perspectives and unapologetic commentary, “The Quad” confronts the complex political, cultural and social challenges facing Israel and the Jewish people. Each episode cuts through noise and narrative spin to deliver insight and debate, and to empower female perspectives on issues that define our time. Bold, informed and refreshingly authentic, “The Quad” redefines how Israel and the Middle East are discussed, one conversation at a time.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Education Campus Antisemitism Diaspora Jewry
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum is a dynamic leader with a diverse career spanning law, diplomacy, nonprofit management, and innovation. Raised in Gibraltar and educated at Kings College, London, Fleur qualified as a barrister before pivoting to international development and advocacy. Her career highlights include serving as Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, co-founding the UAE-Israel Business Council, and being appointed Israel’s Special Envoy for Innovation.
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