Venezuelan president extends thanks for Israeli search and rescue efforts

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez expressed gratitude toward the Israeli search and rescue expedition that arrived in the country on Wednesday to provide assistance in the aftermath of the two powerful earthquakes that struck on June 24.

“Yesterday we received a highly specialized and professional group from Israel, which was contacted by the Jewish community in Venezuela,” Rodríguez said during a televised address on Thursday, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

She thanked a man identified as Rabbi Cohen for acting as a liaison with the Israeli government.

“I am grateful,” she continued, saying that the Israeli team has “already met with the authorities in Venezuela. It is a highly trained and professional team.”

Thank you to Venezuela’s Interim President, Delcy Rodríguez, for recognizing the efforts of the Israeli search and rescue team that came to assist following the earthquakes.

🇮🇱🤝🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/stS7wScAO2 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 3, 2026

To date, more than 2,640 people were killed, over 12,600 were injured, and tens of thousands are reportedly missing.

The epicenter of the tremors was in northwest Venezuela, the strongest the country has felt since 1900.

An Israeli humanitarian assessment team arrived in Venezuela on July 2, the Israel Defense Forces and Foreign Ministry said.

The advance delegation coordinated with local authorities and emergency responders to assess needs and support recovery efforts. It is led by Ambassador-designate to Mexico Yoed Magen on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, alongside Brig. Gen. Elad Edri, chief of staff of the IDF Home Front Command.