More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel accuses Turkish FM of incitement to genocide

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar urged Ankara’s NATO allies to condemn the “explicit call for the erasure of Israel.”

JNS Staff
Hakan Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visits the Kremlin in Moscow on May 26, 2025. Credit: Kremlin.ru.
(July 3, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday accused his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, of incitement to genocide after the latter described Israel as “a burden humanity can no longer bear.”

Speaking in an interview with CNN Türk on Thursday, Fidan said Israel had become “a problem for the entire international community,” adding that “the Israeli authorities have become a burden that humanity can no longer bear.”

Fidan said Turkey had no intention of changing its position toward Israel and defended Ankara’s decision to halt trade with the Jewish state following the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“Israel is not only a problem for Turkey; it has become a problem for the entire world,” he said. He also claimed that anti-Israel sentiment was growing globally “because they are openly committing massacres” and accused Israel of seeking new enemies to divert attention from what he called its deteriorating international image.

Responding on social media, Sa’ar described Fidan’s remarks as “sickening.”

“Dehumanizing the Jewish people as an ‘unbearable burden’ is the classic, horrific language of history’s worst eliminationist regimes,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

“The civilized world and Turkey’s NATO allies must unequivocally condemn this explicit call for the erasure of Israel,” he added.

The exchange marked the latest escalation in tensions between Jerusalem and Ankara, which have sharply deteriorated since the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan denounced Israel’s decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide, dismissing the move as slander by what he called a “murder network” responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Gazans.

Israel’s Cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved Sa’ar’s proposal to recognize the Armenian genocide, a move Sa’ar described as a long-overdue act of historical justice. The decision prompted an angry response from Ankara, which rejected the characterization of the 1915 mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

Middle East Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Lebanese-Syrian drug trafficker gets 30 years in US terrorism case
Prosecutors said Antoine Kassis used ties to Syria’s Assad regime to broker cocaine-for-weapons deals.
July 3, 2026
JNS Staff
America 250 rally on the National Mall for the Great American State Fair. June 24, 2026. Credit: Official White House Photo by Patrick B. Ruddy.
U.S. News
Jewish leaders issue declaration celebrating America’s 250th birthday
“Here, Jews rose not because success was guaranteed, but because freedom made striving possible,” the declaration states.
July 3, 2026
JNS Staff
The "Combating Antisemitism and Holocaust-denial Forum" at the annual JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
U.S. News
US Jews increasingly conceal identity due to rising hatred
Fifty-seven percent of American Jews experienced antisemitism over the past year, survey finds.
July 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as she arrives for the second day of the European Political Community summit at the Palacio de Congreso in Granada, southern Spain, on Oct. 6, 2023. Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
The year that could change Europe—and prove decisive for Israel
Internal crises and shifting public sentiment across three major European powers threaten to alter the European Union’s diplomatic stance toward Jerusalem.
July 3, 2026
Nissan Shtrauchler
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attends a briefing in a command center in Southern Lebanon on June 21, 2026, as the IDF continues operations near the border with Hezbollah. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF chief marks 1,000 days of war, says military must be ready to fight again
The military struck a Hamas tunnel complex in central Gaza that the terror group had been attempting to restore in violation of the ceasefire.
July 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon, during the war with Iran and Hezbollah and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, March 22, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF reservist seriously wounded in southeastern Lebanon
In a separate incident, the military said it eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist who emerged from an underground tunnel after identifying him as an immediate threat.
July 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Paushali Lass, co-founder of India-Israel Nexus, speaks with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on JNS TV. Credit: Screenshot/JNS.
The Quad
India-Israel Nexus aims to deepen ties between the two democracies
July 2, 2026 11:16 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-chief
Who will win the Trump foreign-policy ‘Apprentice’ contest?
Jonathan S. Tobin