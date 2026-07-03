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IDF kills Hamas terrorist involved in abduction of Capt. Daniel Perez

Muhammad Jandiya participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz and later held three hostages who were killed by “friendly fire.”

Steve Linde
An IDF infographic on Muhammad Jandiya, following a strike that killed the Hamas terror commander, July 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(July 3, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Friday that they had “eliminated” a top Hamas terrorist who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, kidnapping of Capt. Daniel Perez and later held three Israeli hostages in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Muhammad Jandiya, the head of military security for Hamas’s Shejaiya Battalion, was killed in a strike carried out on Wednesday in northern Gaza, according to the IDF and Shin Bet.

During the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, Jandiya commanded a Nukhba Force cell that infiltrated Kibbutz Nahal Oz and took part in the abduction of Perez, who was killed during the attack.

Perez commanded Staff Sgt. Itay Chen and Sgt. Tomer Leibovich, who were also killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, while another soldier under his command, Matan Angrest, was taken hostage

According to the Israeli military, Jandiya was also responsible for holding hostages Yotam Haim, Samar Talalka and Alon Shamriz in an underground tunnel in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City. The three men were mistakenly killed by IDF troops in December 2023 after escaping captivity.

In his senior role within Hamas’s Shejaiya Battalion, Jandiya had recently been involved in planning additional terrorist attacks against Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip, the military said. It said Jandiya was among the masked Hamas men who participated in the terrorist group’s staged ceremonies during hostage-release deals.

Perez’s body was returned to Israel on Oct. 13, 2025, as part of a hostage-release agreement with Hamas, and he was buried two days later at Mount Herzzl National Military Cemetery.

His father, Rabbi Doron Perez, president of the World Zionist Organization and executive chairman of the World Mizrachi Movement, thanked the IDF and Shin Bet for bringing his son’s captor to justice.

“What a zechut [privilege] to live in a sovereign Jewish state where we are able to bring such evildoers to justice,” he said in a video posted on Facebook in Amsterdam. “As I said at our son Daniel’s second funeral, ‘We may be the smallest nation in the world, but we are the largest family.’ Am Yisrael Chai!”

The IDF said Southern Command forces remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire understandings and will continue operating to remove any immediate threat to Israeli troops and civilians.

Defense and Security Gaza Strip Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
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