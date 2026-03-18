Women’s Performance Community of Jerusalem

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Historical musical from the Women’s Performance Community (WPC) of Jerusalem spotlights the refuseniks (Russian Jews who requested an exit visa but were refused) who were willing to risk their personal liberty for the freedom to live and, ultimately, leave as Jews.