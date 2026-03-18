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Women’s Performance Community of Jerusalem

Dialogue from WHISPER FREEDOM
The Wire
‘WHISPER FREEDOM: The Soviet Jewry Struggle’ is coming to the Jerusalem stage
Historical musical from the Women’s Performance Community (WPC) of Jerusalem spotlights the refuseniks (Russian Jews who requested an exit visa but were refused) who were willing to risk their personal liberty for the freedom to live and, ultimately, leave as Jews.
Jan. 19, 2022