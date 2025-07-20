Performer displays PLO flag at London’s Royal Opera House

( July 20, 2025 / JNS)

A cast member at London’s Royal Opera House unfurled a PLO flag during the final curtain call of Giuseppe Verdi’s Il trovatore on Saturday night, prompting a brief scuffle with a venue official who attempted unsuccessfully to remove the flag.

The incident occurred at the end of the opera’s 11-show run.

Video footage from the audience captured the performer standing silently and displaying the flag while the audience applauded. Efforts by an official to confiscate the flag were resisted, with the artist holding on until the conclusion of the curtain call. Other performers stood nearby, some appearing startled as the situation unfolded behind them.

The Royal Ballet and Opera denounced the protest, calling it “completely inappropriate for a curtain call.”

A spokesperson said the act was “spontaneous and unauthorized” and emphasized it was not approved by management, noting the company’s commitment to political impartiality.

PLO flags have appeared regularly at anti-Israel protests amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The identity of the cast member remains unknown at this time.