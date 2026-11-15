US and Israeli defense chiefs to keynote MirYam Institute briefings in New York and Florida

As Israelis, Diaspora Jewry and the pro-Israel community assess the implications of the Israeli elections and the U.S. midterms, The MirYam Institute is hosting its annual “Israel Security Briefings” this week in Manhattan and Miami Beach, Fla.

Directly focusing on the security and diplomatic challenges that most profoundly impact Israel and the Jewish people, both briefings will be keynoted by individuals who have served at the apex of policy-making and implementation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Midtown Manhattan, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will discuss the wartime cooperation between Israel and the United States that he helped lead during Israel’s fight against Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Joining him will be former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren, a prominent historian and political analyst, who will assess the implications of the recent Democratic gains in the U.S. midterm elections for Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, in Miami Beach, Fla., retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, former commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), who oversaw “Operation Midnight Hammer,” will draw on decades of military leadership to discuss the unique U.S.-Israel security partnership and how it has benefited both countries.

Both briefings will be among the most substantive, timely conversations about the Jewish future and the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

IDF veterans of Israel’s seven-front war will also be speaking, sharing their stories of heroism and resilience, while additional speakers are set to be announced.

Benjamin Anthony, CEO of the MirYam Institute, said, “The opportunity to hear from Defense Minister Gallant, who oversaw the fabled ‘beeper operation’ against Hezbollah and led the defense establishment during the targeted killing of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, is one not to be missed; particularly at this time when Minister Gallant is able to comment in the absence of Israeli electoral considerations.”

Rozita Pnini, COO of the MirYam Institute, said, “As a proud citizen of Israel and the United States, I’m honored to host General Kurilla together with our IDF veterans. Gen. Kurilla is an American hero, a friend of our people and a tremendous proponent of the partnership that exists between our two countries. Anyone who attends his briefing will leave the evening standing a little taller and more confident about the future of our two nations.”

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