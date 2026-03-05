Advertising
The Christmas advertisement is engendering backlash in the U.K. after viewers spotted a watermelon sticker on a teenager’s laptop.
“Let’s fire Massie,” an advertisement states bluntly.
“This is classic antisemitism, and history proves that there is no greater danger to the continuity of a civilization,” said Rabbi Yaakov Menken.
“Hamas tortured, starved and brutalized the Israeli hostages. Their suffering is unimaginable,” Ofir Akunis wrote on his official Instagram account.
Yeezy.com sells only one item: a white T-shirt with the symbol in black.
The rejection was “entirely in line with the standards we apply to all ad submissions,” a spokesperson for the publication said.
Jerry Wartski, 94, who survived Auschwitz, said in a Trump campaign ad: “I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in 1,000 lifetimes.”
“We certainly don’t support or condone any form of antisemitism,” the U.S. content provider said.
“If you thought Joe Biden was bad, Kamala Harris is far worse on issues of top concern for pro-Israel voters,” said Matt Brooks, the group’s CEO.
“The transit authority brazenly targeted religious speech as the object of its discrimination,” stated Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
A new ad during peak viewership tries to distance the beverage from Israel. Social media was abuzz, with some dubbing it “a mockery.”
The group plans to spend $50,000 in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan.
OPINION