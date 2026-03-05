Advertising

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A protester holds a watermelon during a demonstration in support of Palestinians and ahead of the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, in Bengaluru, India, on Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Idrees Mohammed/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Disney+ ad draws criticism due to pro-Palestinian symbol
The Christmas advertisement is engendering backlash in the U.K. after viewers spotted a watermelon sticker on a teenager’s laptop.
Dec. 14, 2025
JNS Staff
Rep. Thomas Massie
U.S. News
Pro-Trump Super PAC launches $1 million ad campaign to unseat Massie
“Let’s fire Massie,” an advertisement states bluntly.
Jun. 27, 2025
Aaron Bandler
Times Square Anti-Free Palestine Campaign
U.S. News
Times Square campaign links ‘Free Palestine’ with call for Jewish genocide
“This is classic antisemitism, and history proves that there is no greater danger to the continuity of a civilization,” said Rabbi Yaakov Menken.
Jun. 17, 2025
JNS Staff
Hostage Advertisement in Times Square, New York
Israel News
Israeli consulate ad in Times Square raises awareness of hostages
“Hamas tortured, starved and brutalized the Israeli hostages. Their suffering is unimaginable,” Ofir Akunis wrote on his official Instagram account.
Feb. 12, 2025
Izzy Salant
White T-Shirt Swastika
Antisemitism
Kanye West’s Super Bowl ad directs people to purchase swastika shirt
Yeezy.com sells only one item: a white T-shirt with the symbol in black.
Feb. 10, 2025
Izzy Salant
“The New York Times”
Israel News
‘NYT’ blocks Quaker activists’ ad accusing Israel of genocide
The rejection was “entirely in line with the standards we apply to all ad submissions,” a spokesperson for the publication said.
Jan. 11, 2025
Jerry Wartski
U.S. News
Harris owes Holocaust victims an apology for comparing Trump to Hitler, survivor says
Jerry Wartski, 94, who survived Auschwitz, said in a Trump campaign ad: “I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in 1,000 lifetimes.”
Oct. 26, 2024
A "Weather Channel" ad in a New York City subway station, Oct. 10, 2024. Credit: StopAntisemitism.org.
Israel News
‘Weather Channel’ apologizes, retracts keffiyeh ad campaign
“We certainly don’t support or condone any form of antisemitism,” the U.S. content provider said.
Oct. 13, 2024
Kamala Biden
U.S. News
RJC places five-figure ad buy against Vice President Kamala Harris
“If you thought Joe Biden was bad, Kamala Harris is far worse on issues of top concern for pro-Israel voters,” said Matt Brooks, the group’s CEO.
Jul. 25, 2024
Gavel, Court, Judge
U.S. News
26 states support Supreme Court case for synagogue-denied holiday ad
“The transit authority brazenly targeted religious speech as the object of its discrimination,” stated Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Jul. 9, 2024
Man Drinking Coca-Cola
Antisemitism
Bangladeshi Coke sales fizzle after Israel ad controversy
A new ad during peak viewership tries to distance the beverage from Israel. Social media was abuzz, with some dubbing it “a mockery.”
Jun. 18, 2024
Erez Linn
Biden Visit, US and Israel Flags in Jerusalem
U.S. News
RJC launches two digital ad buys in swing states against Biden’s Israel ‘failures’
The group plans to spend $50,000 in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan.
May. 21, 2024
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OPINION
Opinion
About that ad in ‘The New York Times’
Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Super Bowl antisemitism ad is no way to tackle Jew-hatred
Jonathan S. Tobin
Rabbi Shlomo Levin
Opinion
Snatching UNRWA searchers
Shlomo Levin
Jon Bond
Opinion
Can Super Bowl ads reduce antisemitism and increase pro-Israeli sentiment?
Jon Bond
Opinion
Jews betraying Jews
Kenneth Levin
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
What are Jews who embrace the Black Lives Matter movement endorsing?
Jonathan S. Tobin