Florida man indicted for threatening to ‘hunt’ Jews

Duncan Fraser MacDonald was indicted on Thursday for threatening to “hunt” Jews and displaying his guns in videos that he posted on social media.

MacDonald, of Clay County, Fla., faces a count of transmitting a threat to injure, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Jacksonville. He allegedly threatened to “take them out because the Austrian painter was correct,” referring to Adolf Hitler.

The criminal complaint alleges that MacDonald also texted, “Shabby service tomorrow is gonna be epic,” which an FBI agent interpreted as referring to Shabbat services.

A Jewish community security director alerted the FBI to the videos on Sept. 17, according to the complaint. MacDonald was arrested on Sept. 20.