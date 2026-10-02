Massachusetts man charged with cyberstalking GOP adviser, referring to her husband as ‘Jewish Nazi’

A federal grand jury in Boston returned an indictment against John Anthony Proia III, 41, of Waltman, Mass., who was arrested for allegedly cyberstalking a former Republican political adviser, whom he is accused of calling more than 40 times, using multiple phone numbers, in the past two months.

Among the messages he allegedly sent to the woman’s parents was an attack on her husband, whom he is accused of calling a “Jewish Nazi/white supremacist.”

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendant repeatedly and relentlessly targeted the victim, her husband and her family with deeply disturbing communications that profoundly disrupted their lives,” stated Leah Foley, U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

“Cyberstalking can inflict real fear and harm, and we take these allegations extremely seriously,” Foley stated. “Those who use technology to harass, intimidate or torment others should understand that attempts to anonymize their criminal conduct will not shield them from prosecution.”

“We will find you, and we will hold you accountable,” she stated.

The defendant allegedly called the victim multiple times a day, “including calls late at night,” the Justice Department said. “The calls that were answered by the victim, as well as voicemails, were allegedly made by what appeared to be a male caller employing a menacing tone and often using expletives.”

The department referred to the victim’s husband as a “high-level federal government employee.” The victim lives in the Washington, D.C. area.

The FBI was involved in the case. Proia was arrested on Oct. 1 and faces a count of cyberstalking.

“Terrorizing someone isn’t some sick game,” stated Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “It’s a crime, which is why the FBI and our partners take it so seriously as we work to protect and serve everyone in our communities.”