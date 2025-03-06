Rubio: Trump has ‘lost his patience’ with Hamas over hostages

( March 6, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed strong support for President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Hamas, saying the president is done waiting for the terrorist group to release hostages in Gaza.

“He’s lost his patience with it,” Rubio told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday. “He’s tired of watching videos of emaciated hostages being released, bodies turned over—sometimes the wrong ones—and these games being played.”

Following an Oval Office meeting with freed Israeli hostages earlier in the day, Trump issued a blunt warning on Truth Social: “Release all of the hostages now, not later … or it is over for you.” He vowed to provide Israel with “everything it needs to finish the job” if Hamas refuses.

The secretary of state praised Trump’s direct approach. “He doesn’t say things he doesn’t mean,” Rubio said. “If he says he’ll do something, he’ll do it. They better take that seriously.”