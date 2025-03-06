Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update desk

Rubio: Trump has ‘lost his patience’ with Hamas over hostages

"He's tired of watching videos of emaciated hostages being released," the secretary of state said of the ultimatum for the terrorists to free the captives.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2025. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2025. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
Edit
(March 6, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed strong support for President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Hamas, saying the president is done waiting for the terrorist group to release hostages in Gaza.

“He’s lost his patience with it,” Rubio told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday. “He’s tired of watching videos of emaciated hostages being released, bodies turned over—sometimes the wrong ones—and these games being played.”

Following an Oval Office meeting with freed Israeli hostages earlier in the day, Trump issued a blunt warning on Truth Social: “Release all of the hostages now, not later … or it is over for you.” He vowed to provide Israel with “everything it needs to finish the job” if Hamas refuses.

The secretary of state praised Trump’s direct approach. “He doesn’t say things he doesn’t mean,” Rubio said. “If he says he’ll do something, he’ll do it. They better take that seriously.”

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics