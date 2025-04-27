Sa’ar tells JNS Policy Summit: Encouraging Gaza emigration ‘most moral and humane thing’

( April 27, 2025 / JNS)

Encouraging voluntary emigration from Gaza is the “most moral and humane thing to do,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said in an interview at the JNS International Policy Summit on Sunday night.

This is true of anyone who thinks Palestinians “are human beings and not just as a weapon against Israel,” Sa’ar declared in a conversation with summit chairman Richard D. Heideman.

Arab nations “are trying to deny the rights of the Gazans, their free will or free choice to immigrate,” continued Jerusalem’s top diplomat.

Emigration should be possible under two conditions, he said.

“First, that a certain person or a certain family wants to immigrate from its free will and free choice. They should have been given the same right as any other person on earth, from Syria, from Afghanistan or from any other place. And the second condition should be that there is a state which is really to accept on the other side,” he added.

The Israeli Security Cabinet on March 22 approved Defense Minister Israel Katz’s proposal to establish a directorate within his ministry to facilitate the voluntary emigration of residents from the Strip.

Katz stressed that the initiative aligns with the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is seeking to turn the 25 miles of Gaza’s coastline into a real estate development and relocate some 2.2 million residents.

“We are working with all means to implement the U.S. president’s vision, and we will allow any Gaza resident who wants to move to a third country to do so,” Katz said last month.

Some 36,000 Gazans, or almost 2% of the coastal enclave’s population, have left the Strip since the start of the war prompted by Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

Most of the departing Gazans went to Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, countries in Western Europe and Romania, the report said.

A survey published in Britain’s Telegraph last month revealed that 52% of Arabs in Gaza, or more than 1.1 million people, would leave the Strip either temporarily or permanently if given the opportunity.