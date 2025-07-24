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Protection K9 dogs provide security to US Jews

K9 Tech Security innovates security with a unique solution for individual, communal and business protection.

Security dog Luna practices her moves as part of her training at K9 Tech Security. Credit: Courtesy.
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(July 24, 2025 / JNS)

Imagine this: You and your family are walking downtown, enjoying the nice weather and heading for your favorite ice cream place. Your children are running well ahead of you, excited and laughing. Suddenly, you notice the quick movement of a man wearing a hooded shirt and sunglasses running toward your children. He’s carrying a shiny object in his hand and is screaming something strange. You are unarmed, powerless and may not reach your children in time. But your loyal family guardian is ready to act; all you have to do is let go of the leash.

In a second, Rocky closes the distance between you and the would-be assailant, attacking with speed and determination. It happens so fast that the assailant does not have time to react to your K9 charging at him. The threat was neutralized, and you and your kids are safe!

K9 Tech Security
K9 Tech Security dogs with a friend. Credit: Courtesy.

Situations like these may seem far-fetched, but the reality is that in the United States today, our security is never guaranteed, even in relatively safe suburban and rural areas. As a result, an increasing number of families are seeking personal-protection dogs to ensure the safety of their households and property. Protection K9s not only enhance security and peace of mind, they also foster enduring bonds within the family unit.

Simon Raban started K9 Tech Security to help people protect themselves and their properties, and to help protect various events and venues from potential terrorists. Raban served in the Israel Defense Forces’ 8200 intelligence unit, where he became acquainted with the amazing capabilities of working military dogs. He then spent a career in the high-tech industry in the United States managing large and small organizations. Raban has more than 20 years of experience training working dogs, initially in various working dog sports and later for real-world service tasks. Raban’s experience combines technology know-how with working-dog training.

K9 Tech Security
K9 Tech Security founder Simon Raban with one of the working dogs he’s training. Credit: Courtesy.

Raban pointed to reports that show that after Oct. 7, 2023, many Jews in the United States feel under increased threat. This is why K9 Tech Security offers free K9 security service for qualified Jewish events and venues. Even after the Israeli and U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear program, the situation has not improved as Raban wrote in a recent article.

Most K9 Tech Security customers seek a personal protection dog. The top protection dogs are intelligent, trainable, athletic, driven and mentally stable. These highly trained K9s serve as dependable family protectors. Once a luxury, they are considered a practical security solution in today’s uncertain world.

K9 Tech Security
Simon Raban of K9 Tech Security works with one of the security dogs. Credit: Courtesy.

K9 Tech Security is also utilizing an Israeli AI vision surveillance system made by CAWAMO for their property monitoring and intrusion detection. Once an intruder is identified by the AI system, a trained protection K9 dog is released by the system to intercept the intruder. This solution suits both large private and commercial properties, with recent demand coming mainly from builders seeking to protect their construction sites.

Raban notes that K9 Tech Security stands out from other services by integrating AI technology with skilled protection dogs. The company trains dogs for security, tracking and scent work, including bomb and weapons detection, making it unique in the United States.

K9 Tech Security
K9 Tech Security. Credit: Courtesy.

K9 Tech Security delivers trained dogs throughout the continental United States, collaborating with the best dog trainers and breeders in the United States and Europe to source and train the dogs. Each dog is selected and trained for the specific customer’s requirements and needs.

As Raban said, “We have had customers who are single and travel a lot on business and want a dog that can accompany them everywhere they go. Others have small children, and they are concerned about their safety. K9 Tech Security chooses and trains each dog custom for each individual customer’s requirements and needs.”

After the initial selection and training, each dog is placed at the home of one of their training directors or with Raban himself for final testing and training before the K9 is delivered to the customer and ready to work.

K9 Tech Security
K9 Tech Security logo. Credit: Courtesy.

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