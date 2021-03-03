Webinar: The Failure of Jewish Leadership ‘Where is the ADL?’

Join us for this lively discussion (including audience Q+A) at 12 pm EST, March 10th.

Anti-Semitism surges in America, yet the Jewish “defense department,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), seems unwilling to fight Jew-hate from politically incorrect sources. Americans for Peace and Tolerance presents an analysis of Jewish institutional failure presented by two pre-eminent intellectuals: Jonathan Tobin, editor-in-chief of JNS, and William Jacobson, professor at Cornell Law School and editor of Legal Insurrection.

Moderated by APT president, Dr. Charles Jacobs.

REGISTER HERE