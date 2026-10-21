More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Israel Undiplomatic

Israel’s election in dead heat, is a surprise attack on the horizon?

Ruthie Blum
(Oct. 21, 2026 / JNS)

“Israel Undiplomatic” brings sharp insight and spirited debate to the stories shaping Israel and the Middle East. Hosted by JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and former ambassador Mark Regev, both former advisers to the Prime Minister’s Office, the show goes beyond talking points to tackle Israel’s toughest political, diplomatic and security dilemmas head-on. From Gaza ceasefire negotiations to U.S.-Israel relations and from Iran’s nuclear ambitions to the war on terror, Blum and Regev dissect the week’s headlines with authority, candor and a touch of humor.

What sets “Israel Undiplomatic” apart is the dynamic between its hosts: Two seasoned insiders often agree on the goals but clash on the details. Their conversations reveal how even shared worldviews can lead to different conclusions about policy, diplomacy and the future of Israel. Whether analyzing the latest Middle East peace proposals, exposing Western double standards or weighing the political fallout of Israel’s military actions, “Israel Undiplomatic” delivers smart, unscripted dialogue that cuts through spin and gets to the truth. Because in politics, as in life, the devil is always in the details.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.
EXPLORE JNS
Oil Tanker
U.S. News
US sanctions law firm, shipping agents for aiding Iran’s illicit trade
“Whether you are conducting illegal oil transfers at sea or sitting in the corner office of a law firm, if you are supporting the Iranian regime, we will find you and sanction you,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
October 21, 2026 01:37 PM
Mike Wagenheim
Palestinian olives
U.S. News
Mamdani again accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ in statement about IDF detaining Brad Lander at Judea olive harvest
“The security establishment views the arrival of dozens of activists as an act intended solely to provoke, which undermines the harvesting process,” an Israeli military official told JNS.
October 21, 2026 11:35 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Montgomery County Maryland
U.S. News
Jewish student files complaint against district in heavily Jewish Maryland county
Among the allegations in the suit against Montgomery County Public Schools is that students told one of the Orthodox student’s friends, “Don’t talk to him. He is a Zionist.”
Oct. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
JCRC Way
U.S. News
‘Simple but powerful message,’ JCRC head says of Manhattan street being named for it on its 50th anniversary
Mark Treyger told JNS that the street was named for the JCRC “at a moment when antisemitism too often defines the conversation about Jewish life.”
Oct. 19, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
13:49
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives accused of violating ceasefire
13:31
Nearly two-thirds of voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of Iran war, ‘NYT’ poll finds
13:14
Lander’s trip to Israel, arrest a ‘calculated political provocation,’ Israeli government say
12:31
Stephen Hubbard released by Russia, coming home, White House says
12:07
Bennett vows to repeal four judicial reform laws
11:42
Suspect arrested after reported attempted car-ramming attack in Samaria
11:06
Israel condemns Libya’s approval of maritime deal with Turkey
10:11
‘Appalled, sickened,’ Nassau County legislator says of Nazi swastikas carved on train seats
10:04
Ohio Jewish Dems tell Ramaswamy to decry pastor, with whom he has campaigned, who called modern Judaism ‘fake’
08:53
Musk cites Israel’s security approach in call to screen immigrants
08:33
Iran conflict ‘not our war,’ Macron says in Qatar
08:13
Gaza, Lebanon and Syria: 850 polling stations open for IDF early voting
07:52
Road closures begin near Rachel’s Tomb for annual commemoration
07:32
Police nab 10 Palestinian infiltrators at Jerusalem construction site
07:12
Netanyahu demands immediate end to corruption trial
06:57
Eisenkot rules out serving under Netanyahu even in rotation deal
06:53
UKMTO: Tanker struck by projectile in Persian Gulf
06:33
Man charged over suspected antisemitic attacks on three Jewish women in London
06:13
Netanyahu lays out principles for next government
05:52
Austrian Jews see dip in antisemitic speech as physical attacks rise
05:32
Kushner shares WSJ editorial calling for Israeli interim steps in Gaza
05:12
Netanyahu: ‘Clear signs’ Iran, proxies want to influence Knesset vote
05:03
IDF slays Hamas terrorist behind deadly 2025 tank bombing
04:56
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake felt in southern Israel
04:51
IDF’s Hasmonean Brigade graduates inaugural class of 15 Haredi officers
04:31
Netanyahu: Biden ‘wasn’t an enemy’ but caved under Dem Party pressure
04:11
Iran’s security chief: ‘Not a single gram’ of uranium will leave Iran
03:50
AJC sponsors ambulance for Ukraine
03:30
Israel’s UN envoy wishes Netanyahu a happy 77th birthday
03:10
Israeli FM congratulates Romania’s new government, vows closer ties
02:49
Israeli forces arrest Islamic Jihad operative working as Bethlehem taxi driver
02:29
IDF Paratroopers Brigade HQ moves to Samaria ahead of election
02:09
Herzog meets Hungarian Jewish leaders during Budapest visit
01:48
UK re-arrests two men suspected of assisting Iranian intelligence at airbase
01:28
Hegseth confirms meeting with Netanyahu in Israel
01:08
FM Sa’ar has become ‘great ally, personal friend,’ Huckabee says
17:41
Board of Deputies praises UK Liberal Democrats for distancing itself from Green Party
17:10
Judge orders detention of teen accused of plotting Mall of America attack
15:51
Elbit acquires Canadian underwater robotics company
15:42
Jewish man drops suit about LA synagogue protest
14:02
Israeli president invites Hungarian prime minister to visit Israel
12:58
Israel joins intergovernmental Pacific Islands Forum
12:47
Israel kills Hamas terrorist who was part of Oct. 7 kidnapping of Shani Louk
11:55
Baltimore, said earlier in the year to have reduced murders in historic manner, back on 2025 homicide pace, per city data
11:40
Milken foundation surprises two more LA teachers with award
11:35
Ocasio-Cortez endorses Brad Lander for Congress
11:27
Colorado governor attends event about fighting Jew-hatred
09:23
Amherst, Mass., human rights panel to offer ‘weaponization of antisemitism update’ at official meeting
08:33
Israel Police seize hashish, 1,000 Captagon pills in northern raid
08:22
Herzog, Hungarian President Baka pledge to keep fighting antisemitism
More Updates
JNS TV
French police face student protesters in Paris on Oct. 2, 2026, a full two weeks before rioters took to burning, looting and violence on Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: Aurelio Cárdenas via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Protests in France and Italy could signal a bigger crisis for the West
October 21, 2026 04:54 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Growing signs of an impending strike on Iran
Amit Segal
Tamar Sternthal. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
When it comes to Hamas, ‘AP’ makes mistakes, corrections and more mistakes
Tamar Sternthal