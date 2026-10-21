Israeli carriers freeze ticket sales to Morocco

Israeli carriers said on Wednesday that they have frozen ticket sales to Morocco and put expansion plans to the North African country on hold.

The suspension follows new aviation security directives issued by Israeli authorities in the wake of the Sept. 30 attack on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv.

The move comes just a month after the two nations agreed to upgrade diplomatic relations, including opening embassies and appointing ambassadors.

Israel and Morocco, which for decades maintained covert cooperation in the defense and intelligence spheres, formalized relations as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords, which saw four Arab countries make peace with Israel during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first administration.