Daniel-Ryan Spaulding

Israel
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Defense and Security
Israeli Foreign Policy
Israeli Politics and Knesset
Israeli Elections 2026
Judea and Samaria
Gaza Strip
Israeli Society
Israel News
Netanyahu: Only way to end Iran threat is to ‘get rid of this regime’
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the Jewish state is prepared to launch powerful strikes against the Islamic Republic, including its energy infrastructure.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Flydubai pilot: ‘I thought about my son, my daughter, I didn’t give up’
The captain who flew Flight FZ1073 from Dubai headed for Tel Aviv discloses more details on the harrowing terrorist attack.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘Shocking lack of understanding': Shin Bet chief unaware of Hamas’s intentions, internal report reveals
“The role of the Shin Bet is to gather intelligence and thwart terrorism. It is fair to say that this was a disgraceful failure,” ‘Channel 11’s Ayala Hasson said.
Oct. 18, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
Huckabee highlights Jewish connection to the land during Susya visit
At the inaugural Judea Conference, the ambassador pointed to the region’s biblical roots and unveiled an ancient stone from Susya’s synagogue.
Oct. 19, 2026
Josh Hasten
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Maryland man faces up to three years after pleading guilty to defacing Jewish cemetery with antisemitic imagery
George Horn had a journal with references to Naziism and white supremacy and a translated copy of “Mein Kampf” on his phone, according to investigators.
Oct. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Mamdani appoints Jewish scholar to direct judiciary advisory panel, for which mayor drew criticism for overlooking Jews
“I did not ask for the religion of each of the person that was put forward,” the mayor said in July, after Jewish groups noted that none of the 18 people he appointed to the committee were Jewish.
Oct. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. News
Hochul visits Queens yeshivah to discuss school funding, security
At Bnos Malka Academy, the New York governor met with legislators and Jewish education leaders as the state prepares to join the federal scholarship tax credit program.
Oct. 20, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
U.S. News
Jewish public school students who face harassment should seek police, legal help, attorney says
“Jews shouldn’t have to face what I call the ‘Jewish tax’ and pay extra money to go to private school, because they’re afraid for their safety,” Sarah Golabek-Goldman told JNS.
Oct. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
The head of the country’s second-largest community blamed the far-left for widespread rioting, which he and others said featured Palestinian symbols.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Flydubai pilot: ‘I thought about my son, my daughter, I didn’t give up’
The captain who flew Flight FZ1073 from Dubai headed for Tel Aviv discloses more details on the harrowing terrorist attack.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
JK Rowling’s agent fights back against ‘silent boycott’ of Jewish writers
Neil Blair established High Line Publishing Studio to help Jewish and Israeli literary figures who are shunned by mainstream publishing houses.
Oct. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
The battle for Judea and Samaria, the Jewish people’s biblical heartland
“I am proud to lead a tremendous revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria and to effectively kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told JNS.
Oct. 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
David Isaac
,
Josh Hasten
CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief
How Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu could change Israel’s electoral map
The U.S. president’s backing may influence more voters than conventional analysis assumes.
Oct. 18, 2026
Alex Traiman
Analysis
‘United States looking at all possibilities’ on Iran
Some 3,000 U.S. military personnel are reportedly deployed in Israel as the Pentagon moves carriers and Marines toward the Middle East.
Oct. 14, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
Iran’s ability to weaponize Hormuz ‘significantly undermined’
U.S.-secured oil exports from the Gulf have surpassed pre-war levels, even as Iranian attacks on tankers surge.
Oct. 16, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
Israel’s foes have more influence on its elections than its friends
Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu, like Clinton, Obama and Biden’s efforts to defeat him, is less important than the role of the Palestinians and Iran in keeping him in office.
October 19, 2026 07:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Nothing is given so freely as advice
Overwhelmingly, Israel is lectured, pressured and given a dressing down.
October 20, 2026 02:45 PM
Yisrael Medad
Opinion
There is nothing Nobel about Navi Pillay
The U.N. official’s unabashed anti-Israel bias should have disqualified her from receiving the prize.
October 20, 2026 10:30 PM
Lawrence Nowosenetz
Opinion
Where the interests of America, Israel and Turkey become intertwined
Another country that maintains close relations with both sides in the Mediterranean conflict could help U.S. diplomacy in this situation: Azerbaijan.
October 20, 2026 05:00 PM
Roman Gurevich
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah rebuilding capabilities as elections approach
Oct. 20, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Iran’s Islamic regime faces growing armed opposition from within
Oct. 20, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Netanyahu’s adviser Ophir Falk details key decisions since Oct. 7
Oct. 20, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV / Jerusalem Minute
Israel faces European sanctions and Iran threats ahead of elections
Oct. 19, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Opinion
Same insinuations, same Tucker Carlson
The conservative podcaster used the third anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel to indict its victims.
Oct. 16, 2026
Joseph Milstein
Opinion
Sweet home Alabama: An unlikely Jewish story of the Deep South
The state offered economic opportunities that drew immigrants, turning into generations who helped build the state’s businesses, cities and civic institutions.
Oct. 16, 2026
Michael Freund
Feature
A spark from within
“I had a slow awakening which made me realize that this is my heritage and that we had been disconnected from it because of Adolf Hitler,” said Barbara Hines after discovering her Jewish roots.
Oct. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Opinion
Lessons from Squirrel Hill
Eight years after the Tree of Life shooting, we should not have to be this resilient.
Oct. 16, 2026
Steve Rosenberg
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
World News
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
The head of the country’s second-largest community blamed the far-left for widespread rioting, which he and others said featured Palestinian symbols.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
JK Rowling’s agent fights back against ‘silent boycott’ of Jewish writers
Neil Blair established High Line Publishing Studio to help Jewish and Israeli literary figures who are shunned by mainstream publishing houses.
Oct. 19, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. News
SCOOP: Washington governor’s office knew state panel member went on Jew-hatred rant at official meeting a year before he resigned, after JNS reported on it
Public records that JNS obtained show that a Jewish civil rights specialist assigned to the state’s human rights commission complained soon after the March 2025 incident.
Oct. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Features
Special Series
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Groundbreaking Temple Mount seal find to be published
Temple Mount Sifting Project faces a backlog, with tons of debris still awaiting examination.
Oct. 15, 2026
Dave Gordon
Feature
‘Unfair to bring Jewish students into something they have no control over,’ says town supervisor of NY village teaching Gaza as only ‘genocide’
“Most teachers would not want to touch this with a 10-foot pole, certainly not at the middle school level,” Alisa Berger of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education told JNS.
Oct. 19, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Remembrance must be more than a ceremony; it must be an act of moral resistance.
Oct. 18, 2026
Mike Evans
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Column
The food war is upon us
It’s ludicrous to name an alcoholic beverage to honor a people who are 99% Muslim.
Oct. 16, 2026
Ben Cohen
World News
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
Israel’s embassy in Zagreb thanked the government for condemning the incident, which preceded a local team’s match against the Dutch Ajax team.
Oct. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
Israel
U.S.
World
Analysis
Opinion
JNS TV
Jewish Life
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Features
Culture
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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More
Israel
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World
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Jewish Life
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Republish JNS Content
App
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Netanyahu: Only way to end Iran threat is to ‘get rid of this regime’
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the Jewish state is prepared to launch powerful strikes against the Islamic Republic, including its energy infrastructure.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Flydubai pilot: ‘I thought about my son, my daughter, I didn’t give up’
The captain who flew Flight FZ1073 from Dubai headed for Tel Aviv discloses more details on the harrowing terrorist attack.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘Shocking lack of understanding': Shin Bet chief unaware of Hamas’s intentions, internal report reveals
“The role of the Shin Bet is to gather intelligence and thwart terrorism. It is fair to say that this was a disgraceful failure,” ‘Channel 11’s Ayala Hasson said.
Oct. 18, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
Huckabee highlights Jewish connection to the land during Susya visit
At the inaugural Judea Conference, the ambassador pointed to the region’s biblical roots and unveiled an ancient stone from Susya’s synagogue.
Oct. 19, 2026
Josh Hasten
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Maryland man faces up to three years after pleading guilty to defacing Jewish cemetery with antisemitic imagery
George Horn had a journal with references to Naziism and white supremacy and a translated copy of “Mein Kampf” on his phone, according to investigators.
Oct. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Mamdani appoints Jewish scholar to direct judiciary advisory panel, for which mayor drew criticism for overlooking Jews
“I did not ask for the religion of each of the person that was put forward,” the mayor said in July, after Jewish groups noted that none of the 18 people he appointed to the committee were Jewish.
Oct. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. News
Hochul visits Queens yeshivah to discuss school funding, security
At Bnos Malka Academy, the New York governor met with legislators and Jewish education leaders as the state prepares to join the federal scholarship tax credit program.
Oct. 20, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
U.S. News
Jewish public school students who face harassment should seek police, legal help, attorney says
“Jews shouldn’t have to face what I call the ‘Jewish tax’ and pay extra money to go to private school, because they’re afraid for their safety,” Sarah Golabek-Goldman told JNS.
Oct. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
The head of the country’s second-largest community blamed the far-left for widespread rioting, which he and others said featured Palestinian symbols.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Flydubai pilot: ‘I thought about my son, my daughter, I didn’t give up’
The captain who flew Flight FZ1073 from Dubai headed for Tel Aviv discloses more details on the harrowing terrorist attack.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
JK Rowling’s agent fights back against ‘silent boycott’ of Jewish writers
Neil Blair established High Line Publishing Studio to help Jewish and Israeli literary figures who are shunned by mainstream publishing houses.
Oct. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
The battle for Judea and Samaria, the Jewish people’s biblical heartland
“I am proud to lead a tremendous revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria and to effectively kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told JNS.
Oct. 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
David Isaac
,
Josh Hasten
CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief
How Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu could change Israel’s electoral map
The U.S. president’s backing may influence more voters than conventional analysis assumes.
Oct. 18, 2026
Alex Traiman
Analysis
‘United States looking at all possibilities’ on Iran
Some 3,000 U.S. military personnel are reportedly deployed in Israel as the Pentagon moves carriers and Marines toward the Middle East.
Oct. 14, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
Iran’s ability to weaponize Hormuz ‘significantly undermined’
U.S.-secured oil exports from the Gulf have surpassed pre-war levels, even as Iranian attacks on tankers surge.
Oct. 16, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
Israel’s foes have more influence on its elections than its friends
Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu, like Clinton, Obama and Biden’s efforts to defeat him, is less important than the role of the Palestinians and Iran in keeping him in office.
October 19, 2026 07:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Nothing is given so freely as advice
Overwhelmingly, Israel is lectured, pressured and given a dressing down.
October 20, 2026 02:45 PM
Yisrael Medad
Opinion
There is nothing Nobel about Navi Pillay
The U.N. official’s unabashed anti-Israel bias should have disqualified her from receiving the prize.
October 20, 2026 10:30 PM
Lawrence Nowosenetz
Opinion
Where the interests of America, Israel and Turkey become intertwined
Another country that maintains close relations with both sides in the Mediterranean conflict could help U.S. diplomacy in this situation: Azerbaijan.
October 20, 2026 05:00 PM
Roman Gurevich
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah rebuilding capabilities as elections approach
Oct. 20, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Iran’s Islamic regime faces growing armed opposition from within
Oct. 20, 2026
Meira K
JNS TV / TALX with Alex Traiman
Netanyahu’s adviser Ophir Falk details key decisions since Oct. 7
Oct. 20, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV / Jerusalem Minute
Israel faces European sanctions and Iran threats ahead of elections
Oct. 19, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Opinion
Same insinuations, same Tucker Carlson
The conservative podcaster used the third anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel to indict its victims.
Oct. 16, 2026
Joseph Milstein
Opinion
Sweet home Alabama: An unlikely Jewish story of the Deep South
The state offered economic opportunities that drew immigrants, turning into generations who helped build the state’s businesses, cities and civic institutions.
Oct. 16, 2026
Michael Freund
Feature
A spark from within
“I had a slow awakening which made me realize that this is my heritage and that we had been disconnected from it because of Adolf Hitler,” said Barbara Hines after discovering her Jewish roots.
Oct. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Opinion
Lessons from Squirrel Hill
Eight years after the Tree of Life shooting, we should not have to be this resilient.
Oct. 16, 2026
Steve Rosenberg
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
World News
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
The head of the country’s second-largest community blamed the far-left for widespread rioting, which he and others said featured Palestinian symbols.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
JK Rowling’s agent fights back against ‘silent boycott’ of Jewish writers
Neil Blair established High Line Publishing Studio to help Jewish and Israeli literary figures who are shunned by mainstream publishing houses.
Oct. 19, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. News
SCOOP: Washington governor’s office knew state panel member went on Jew-hatred rant at official meeting a year before he resigned, after JNS reported on it
Public records that JNS obtained show that a Jewish civil rights specialist assigned to the state’s human rights commission complained soon after the March 2025 incident.
Oct. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Features
Special Series
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Groundbreaking Temple Mount seal find to be published
Temple Mount Sifting Project faces a backlog, with tons of debris still awaiting examination.
Oct. 15, 2026
Dave Gordon
Feature
‘Unfair to bring Jewish students into something they have no control over,’ says town supervisor of NY village teaching Gaza as only ‘genocide’
“Most teachers would not want to touch this with a 10-foot pole, certainly not at the middle school level,” Alisa Berger of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education told JNS.
Oct. 19, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Remembrance must be more than a ceremony; it must be an act of moral resistance.
Oct. 18, 2026
Mike Evans
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Column
The food war is upon us
It’s ludicrous to name an alcoholic beverage to honor a people who are 99% Muslim.
Oct. 16, 2026
Ben Cohen
World News
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
Israel’s embassy in Zagreb thanked the government for condemning the incident, which preceded a local team’s match against the Dutch Ajax team.
Oct. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
Israel
U.S.
World
Analysis
Opinion
JNS TV
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Antisemitism
Features
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The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
More
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