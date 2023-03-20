Jerusalem was named one of TIME magazine’s 50 most extraordinary travel destinations, as part of the publication’s third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places.

TIME solicited nominations for the list—including countries, regions, cities and towns—from its international network of correspondents and contributors.

“The locations must be enthralling, exciting, and offer new or advanced experiences to meet the criteria for TIME,” according to the outlet.

Jerusalem is listed among the other destinations including Kyoto in Japan, Musanze in Rwanda, Giza and Saqqara in Egypt, Ladakh in India and Aqaba in Jordan.

The Tower of David Museum’s 360 degree view of Jerusalem was featured by TIME as one of the must-see attractions in the city.

The museum is set to reopen to the public on June 1 following a three-year, $50 million renewal and conservation project, which included the preservation and conservation of the historic citadel and archaeological park.

The other sites mentioned in the Israeli capital were the Biblical Zoo, Jaffa Gate, Kerem Tunnel and the Mahane Yehudah market.