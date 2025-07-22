Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Trump admin probes admissions practices at George Mason University

“No one should be denied access to opportunity or resources because of their race, color or national origin,” stated Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant U.S. attorney general.

Liberty Square at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. Credit: Laxmatt via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 22, 2025 / JNS)

The Trump administration is investigating George Mason University over the public school’s admissions practices, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

The government is examining whether the Fairfax County university discriminated against students based on their race or national origin through its admissions practices in violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant U.S. attorney general, wrote to George Mason that it receives federal funding and thus must comply with Title VI. She sought responses to her questions and documents by Aug. 1.

“Public educational institutions are contractually obligated to follow our nation’s federal civil rights laws when receiving federal funds,” she stated. “No one should be denied access to opportunity or resources because of their race, color or national origin, and the United States is committed to keeping our universities free of such invidious bias.”

The university’s board of visitors said its “attorneys are communicating with the DOJ and working with the university to respond fully to the government’s requests.”

It added that the board will ensure that “GMU complies with all federal anti-discrimination laws as it continues to excel, provide a world-class education and serve the commonwealth.”

