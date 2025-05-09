Two soldiers KIA in Gaza, bringing IDF wartime toll to 856

( May 9, 2025 / JNS)

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were dies fighting Palestinian terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Friday.

The slain men were identified as Sgt. Yishai Elyakim Urbach, 20, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 605th Battalion, from Zikhron Ya’akov, and Staff Sgt. Yam Frid, 21, of the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, from Sal’it in western Samaria.

According to an initial IDF probe, the first incident occurred when Hamas operatives fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a building in Rafah’s Jenina neighborhood, where Israeli troops were positioned. The explosion caused part of the structure to collapse, killing Urbach and wounding two other soldiers—one seriously and one moderately.

Roughly two hours later, in the same area, an armored personnel carrier was struck by an explosive device. Frid was killed in the blast, and four other soldiers were wounded, including three in serious condition.

On Monday, the military reported that Sgt. Maj. (res.) Dejen Daniel Sahalo, 41, was killed in an “operational car accident” near the Gaza border. Sahalo, from Rehovot, served in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 5067th Engineering Battalion.

On Sunday, the IDF confirmed the deaths of two soldiers during fighting in southern Gaza: Capt. Noam Ravid, 23, from Sha’arei Tikva in Samaria, and Staff Sgt. Yahli Seror, 20, from Omer, near Beersheva. Both served in the elite Yahalom special operations unit of the Combat Engineering Corps.

An initial investigation indicated the soldiers were killed by an explosion while inspecting the entrance to a tunnel inside a building in Rafah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered condolences in a public statement:

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife, Sara, and I send our deepest condolences to the families of Captain Noam Ravid and Staff Sergeant Yahli Seror, of blessed memory, who fell in battle in Gaza.

“We share in the unbearable grief of the families who have lost what is most precious to them.

“We will forever remember our heroes, Noam and Yahli, who defended our country and its citizens. May their memory be a blessing.”

Separately, the military reported that Sgt. Niv Dayag, 19, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion, was killed last Friday in a car accident during operational activity in the Golan Heights. Dayag was from Ramat Hasharon.

Eight hundred and fifty-six Israeli soldiers have been killed since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on the northwestern Negev.