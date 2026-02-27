More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Americans more sympathetic to Palestinians than Israelis for first time in Gallup poll

41% of Americans answer “Palestinians” to the question “in the Middle East situation, are your sympathies more with the Israelis or more with the Palestinians?” Just 36% say their sympathies are more with Israelis.

Feb. 27, 2026
Andrew Bernard

Americans more sympathetic to Palestinians than Israelis for first time in Gallup poll

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli and Palestinian Supporters
A pro-Palestinian protest and pro-Israeli counter-protest at the University of California, Berkeley, on Oct. 25, 2023. Credit: Kefr4000 via Wikimedia Commons.

More Americans are sympathetic to Palestinians than to Israelis for the first time since Gallup began tracking the question in 2001, according to a survey that the polling group released on Friday.

From 2001 to 2025, Israelis consistently enjoyed double-digit leads over the Palestinians in the reported sympathies of American adults.

In the latest Gallup poll, 41% of Americans answered “Palestinians” to the question, “In the Middle East situation, are your sympathies more with the Israelis or more with the Palestinians?” Just 36% say their sympathies are more with Israelis, a 22 percentage point decline from Gallup’s February 2023 poll before the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Gallup surveyed 1,001 U.S. adults from Feb. 2-16, 2026, with a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points.

In line with other polling in recent years on similarly phrased questions, Gallup found strong partisan and generational differences in how Americans view the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Democrats and Americans aged 18-34 are the most likely to report being more pro-Palestinian than pro-Israel, with Palestinians beating Israelis in sympathy among Democrats by 48 percentage points and among young adults by 30.

Support for Israel has declined substantially among all age groups and among independents since before Oct. 7. Support for Israel has also lessened among Republicans in the last three years, although they remain far more likely to report supporting Israel (70%) than the Palestinians (13%).

While Democrats and young Americans have been trending away from support for Israelis and towards Palestinians for about a decade, Gallup describes the attitude among Americans aged 35 to 54 as having shifted “decisively” in the past year.

“In 2026, 46% say they sympathize more with the Palestinians, compared with 28% who sympathize more with the Israelis,” Gallup writes. “This is a near reversal of opinion among this age group compared with 2025, when 45% gave more sympathy to the Israelis and 33% to the Palestinians.”

The Gallup survey also records a 23-year high for the number of Americans who say they support the creation of a Palestinian state, with 57% of Americans in favor and 28% opposed.

The question frames the creation of such a state as being “on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip,” which Gallup describes as support for a two-state solution. The pollsters note that U.S. adults are much more likely to favor a two-state solution than either Israelis (27%) or Palestinians (33%).

When described as countries, more Americans report having a favorable view of Israel (46%) than of the Palestinian Territories (37%). Those figures represent a substantial decline from favorability ratings for Israel of around 70% in the early 2020s and a more-than-doubling of the favorability for the Palestinian Territories from two years ago, when it stood at just 18%.

Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin