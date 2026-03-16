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Bill calls for stripping citizenship from naturalized Americans who commit terrorism

“This horrific pattern must end,” said Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.).

Mar. 16, 2026

Bill calls for stripping citizenship from naturalized Americans who commit terrorism

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Riley Moore
Riley Moore in 2024. Credit: Ike Hayman, House Creative Services/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.

Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) said he plans to introduce legislation to strip citizenship from naturalized citizens who commit acts of terrorism.

Riley Moore
Riley Moore in 2024. Credit: Ike Hayman, House Creative Services/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.

In response to recent attacks committed by naturalized citizens, including the March 12 truck-ramming at Temple Israel outside of Detroit, Moore stated that “this horrific pattern of naturalized citizens committing acts of terrorism against the American people must end.”

“I will introduce a bill to denaturalize and deport any naturalized citizen who commits an act of terrorism, plots to commit an act of terrorism, joins a terrorist organization, or otherwise aids and abets terrorism against the American people,” he said.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) and Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) said they plan on co-sponsoring the bill.

All three congressmen are members of the Sharia Free America Caucus—as of March 6, it includes 46 members of Congress from 22 states—that promotes legislation intended to block the use of Sharia law in U.S. courts and immigration systems.

Along those lines, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that he will introduce “a modernized version of my Expatriate Terrorist Act from 2017.”

“I began pushing this policy during my first term in the Senate,” Cruz stated. “It will enable the U.S. government to revoke the citizenship of foreigners who’ve committed or support terrorism.”

“Terrorists and their supporters have no place in the United States, and denaturalizing and deporting them will save lives,” he said.

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