CENTCOM sends message to Iran—with quote from Israeli rap hit ‘Harbu Darbu’

The U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), whose Area of Responsibility encompasses 21 nations in the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia, published a post in Hebrew Monday on its X account, referencing a previous joint drill with Israel.

Embedded in the post was a message clearly aimed at Israeli ears.

ינואר 2023: לפני שנתיים, כוחות פיקוד מרכז של ארה"ב וצה"ל @idfonline השתתפו בתרגיל "Juniper Oak 23-2", תרגיל צבאי דו-צדדי שנועד לשפר את יכולת הפעולה ההדדית בין צבאות ארה"ב וישראל. היחידות שלנו תמיד מוכנות לפעול יחד משום שאנו תמיד מתאמנים יחד. pic.twitter.com/yUKngOoevO — U.S. Central Command - Hebrew (@CENTCOMHebrew) April 14, 2025

“January 2023: Two years ago, U.S. Central Command and the IDF participated in the Juniper Oak 23-2 exercise, a bilateral military drill designed to enhance operational coordination between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. Our units are always ready to operate together because we always train together,” the post read.

The image attached to it showed Israeli and American fighter jets, with the phrase “All units ready"—a clear reference to the popular song titled “Harbu Darbu"—Arabic slang for “War and Pain"—by Israeli hip hop musicians Ness and Stilla.

Ness and Stilla (real names Nesia Levy and Dor Soroker) reached No. 1 on the Israeli charts in 2023 with their drill rap “Harbu Darbu,” which went viral in the aftermath of the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre and the ensuing war against the terrorist group.

The lyrics call for revenge against the terrorists who slaughtered some 1,200 people on Oct. 7

In recent weeks, the American military presence in the region has increased significantly, as nuclear negotiations with Iran continue and President Donald Trump has issued an explicit military threat to Tehran.

Two aircraft carriers are operating in the area; the USS Harry Truman and its strike group are in the Red Sea, and the USS Carl Vinson and its strike group recently arrived in the Arabian Sea. The latter is carrying advanced F-35 fighter jets.

At the same time, at least six U.S. B-2 strategic bombers have been deployed to the Diego Garcia airbase in the Indian Ocean. These bombers are capable of carrying the 14-ton Massive Ordnance Penetrator, known as the “bunker-buster” bomb.

Last week, it was reported that the U.S. deployed two Patriot missile batteries and a THAAD missile defense system to the Israeli Air Force’s Nevatim Airbase near Beersheva.

Security experts have described the American force build-up as “military movement at neck-breaking speed"—a clear signal to Iran of what may unfold if the nuclear talks fail to yield an agreement.

Since launching its Hebrew-language social media account, U.S. Central Command has gone viral on Israeli networks, regularly sharing Shabbat and holiday greetings in its own distinctive style.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.