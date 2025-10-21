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Chess world stunned by death of Jewish prodigy Daniel Naroditsky

Naroditsky posted his final YouTube video, titled “You Thought I Was Gone!?” In it, he told viewers he was “back, better than ever” after taking a creative break from streaming chess matches.

Oct. 21, 2025
Erez Linn
Danie Naroditsky
Daniel Naroditsky, chess grandmaster, in 2016. Credit: Stefan64/Wikimedia Commons.

Daniel Naroditsky, a grandmaster who rose from child prodigy status to become among America’s most significant figures in competitive chess, died on Monday at the age of 29, the Associated Press reported.

The Charlotte Chess Center in North Carolina, where Naroditsky both trained and served as coach, confirmed his passing through social-media posts, describing him as “a talented chess player, educator and beloved member of the chess community.”

His family stated, “Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day,” AP reported.

Officials did not disclose what caused his death. At 18, Naroditsky earned a grandmaster designation, the sport’s highest distinction below World Chess Champion.

The California-born competitor had previously captured the Under-12 world championship title during childhood before dedicating his teen years to authoring chess strategy publications while ascending the international rankings.

Global traditional chess rankings consistently placed him within the top 200 competitors, while his prowess in blitz chess—a rapid-fire variant—secured him a top 25 position throughout his adult competitive years, with his most recent achievement being the United States National Blitz Championship victory this past August.

Other grandmasters attributed to Naroditsky a significant expansion of chess audiences through his practice of livestreaming competitions and providing real-time analysis of matches.

American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura stated during a Monday livestream, “He loved streaming, and he loved trying to be educational. The chess world is very grateful.”

A YouTube video Naroditsky uploaded on Friday carried the title “You Thought I Was Gone!?” in which he informed his audience he was “back, better than ever” following a hiatus from streaming activities, walking viewers through his strategic decisions during live computer chess matches broadcast from his home studio.

International chess elite expressed shock and grief across social platforms following news of his death. Dutch grandmaster Benjamin Bok discussed his decades-long connection with Naroditsky, whom he’d known since the 2007 Under 12 World Championship that Naroditsky won, AP reported.

Bok wrote on X: “I still can’t believe it and don’t want to believe it,” adding, “It was always a privilege to play, train, and commentate with Danya, but above all, to call him my friend.”

Born to Jewish immigrants who moved to the United States from Ukraine and Azerbaijan, Naroditsky grew up in San Mateo County, Calif., where his parents described him as an exceptionally focused child possessing remarkable memory and concentration abilities.

He later attended Stanford University, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in history in 2019 after taking a year off for tournament participation.

Following his university graduation, he relocated to Charlotte, N.C., assuming coaching responsibilities for the region’s top-ranked junior chess competitors.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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