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Conference of Presidents committee recommends Betsy Berns Korn as chair-elect

The group also suggests that current chair Harriet P. Schleifer serve a second one-year term.

Betsy Berns Korn
Betsy Berns Korn. Credit: YouTube/AIPAC screenshot.
(May 13, 2024 / JNS)

The Conference of Presidents of American Jewish Organizations (COP) has announced its upcoming vote on suggested leadership for the coming years.

In a statement, COP said its nominating committee had recommended Harriet P. Schleifer to continue for a second one-year term beginning on June 1. It also tapped Betsy Berns Korn, the national board chair and immediate past national president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), to serve as chair-elect.

Group members will vote on the committee’s choices on May 21 at a hybrid meeting conducted at the Conference’s offices and online.

Korn, who worked as AIPAC’s national president from March 2020 through January 2023, currently serves as the group’s national board chair. She has developed extensive ties with global and political leaders.

She is also a trustee of Claremont McKenna College in California, a member of the board of governors of the American Jewish Committee, a board member of the National Scholastic Chess Foundation and a member of the Israel Economic Forum.

She is also the founder of BVision Sportsmedia, a sports marketing company, and previously served as a consultant to the National Football League and the Daily Racing Form. She has published multiple books and maintains a daily sports news column at FemaleFan.com.

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