Florida bill aimed at easing zoning barriers for small private schools backed by Jewish ed advocates

A Florida bill would allow private schools with 150 or fewer students to open in commercial and mixed-use zones without undergoing lengthy rezoning or special-exception processes—a change supporters say is critical for small Jewish schools struggling to secure permanent space.

CS/HB 833, which advanced from the House Education and Employment Committee on Feb. 24, would classify such schools as a permitted use in those districts statewide, eliminating the need for rezoning, special exceptions or other local land-use approvals. The measure would also allow qualifying schools to operate in certain existing facilities, such as assembly, day care, mercantile or business occupancies, provided they meet state fire-safety standards.

Teach Florida, a member of the Orthodox Union’s Teach Coalition, recently brought 150 parents, students and school leaders to Tallahassee to press lawmakers to advance the measure. They also met with Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas and staff from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office.

Rabbi Yosef Davis, executive director of Bais Yaakov in Boca Raton, which serves 47 students and is expecting 60 next year, stated that he has spent three years searching for a permanent home for the school, and that zoning uncertainty has derailed potential leases.

“This isn’t just about one school,” he stated. “Across Florida, private schools are ready to grow, families are ready to enroll, but local zoning often prevents it. Without changes, kids who want a Jewish education may not have that option close to home.”

Melissa Glaser, executive director of Teach Florida, told JNS that 85% of the state’s private schools fall under the 150-student threshold, and that “while school choice is booming, there is a major shortage of facilities.”

“Last year, 41,000 students received scholarships but couldn’t use them because they simply couldn’t find a school with available space,” Glaser said. “This bill will help more schools open their doors and ensure kids actually get the access to education they deserve.”