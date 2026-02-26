More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Florida bill aimed at easing zoning barriers for small private schools backed by Jewish ed advocates

This “will help more schools open their doors and ensure kids actually get the access to education they deserve,” a Teach Florida spokesperson told JNS.

Feb. 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Florida bill aimed at easing zoning barriers for small private schools backed by Jewish ed advocates

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Students, Classroom, School
Students raising their hands in a classroom. Credit: Yan Krukau/Pexels.

A Florida bill would allow private schools with 150 or fewer students to open in commercial and mixed-use zones without undergoing lengthy rezoning or special-exception processes—a change supporters say is critical for small Jewish schools struggling to secure permanent space.

CS/HB 833, which advanced from the House Education and Employment Committee on Feb. 24, would classify such schools as a permitted use in those districts statewide, eliminating the need for rezoning, special exceptions or other local land-use approvals. The measure would also allow qualifying schools to operate in certain existing facilities, such as assembly, day care, mercantile or business occupancies, provided they meet state fire-safety standards.

Teach Florida, a member of the Orthodox Union’s Teach Coalition, recently brought 150 parents, students and school leaders to Tallahassee to press lawmakers to advance the measure. They also met with Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas and staff from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office.

Rabbi Yosef Davis, executive director of Bais Yaakov in Boca Raton, which serves 47 students and is expecting 60 next year, stated that he has spent three years searching for a permanent home for the school, and that zoning uncertainty has derailed potential leases.

“This isn’t just about one school,” he stated. “Across Florida, private schools are ready to grow, families are ready to enroll, but local zoning often prevents it. Without changes, kids who want a Jewish education may not have that option close to home.”

Melissa Glaser, executive director of Teach Florida, told JNS that 85% of the state’s private schools fall under the 150-student threshold, and that “while school choice is booming, there is a major shortage of facilities.”

“Last year, 41,000 students received scholarships but couldn’t use them because they simply couldn’t find a school with available space,” Glaser said. “This bill will help more schools open their doors and ensure kids actually get the access to education they deserve.”

Jewish Education
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle, Wash.
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin