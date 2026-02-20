Gottheimer, Lawler oppose resolution limiting US military options against Iran

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) stated their opposition to a measure that would restrict U.S. military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

In a joint statement released on Feb. 20, the congressmen criticized the bipartisan War Powers resolution introduced by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), which would prevent U.S. forces from engaging Iran unless Congress explicitly votes to authorize war.

“So long as ‘Death to America’ remains the rallying cry of the Iranian regime, Iran will remain a persistent and serious threat to our men and women in uniform, our allies and global stability,” Gottheimer and Lawler stated.

Khanna stated on Feb. 18 that he will make a motion to “force a vote” on the resolution in the House as soon as possible.

“Congress must vote on war according to our Constitution,” Massie wrote. “I will vote to put America first, which means voting against more war in the Middle East.”

The resolution, introduced in June, is co-sponsored by 14 House members, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) introduced a companion measure in the Senate.

Gottheimer and Lawler emphasized the need for briefings and oversight rather than restrictions on military action. They cited Iran’s support for terrorism, including funding and arming Hamas, the group behind attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the regime’s violent crackdown on domestic protesters.

“We respect and defend Congress’s constitutional role in matters of war. Oversight and debate are absolutely vital,” the congressmen wrote. “However, this resolution would restrict the flexibility needed to respond to real and evolving threats and risks, signaling weakness at a dangerous moment.”

“Congress must not limit our ability to protect Americans and our allies,” they stated.