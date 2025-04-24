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Iran in focus as CENTCOM chief arrives in Israel for urgent visit

The visit is expected to focus on preparations for a possible strike on Iran and defensive measures against potential retaliation if US President Donald Trump opts to activate the military option.

Apr. 24, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Feb. 8, 2022. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.
Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Feb. 8, 2022. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), was scheduled to arrive in Israel on Thursday afternoon for a brief visit.

Kurilla, who is highly respected by Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior commanders in the Israel Defense Forces, will remain in the country for approximately 36 hours.

The prevailing assumption is that his visit will center on planning for a potential military strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as on countermeasures to defend against any Iranian response, should U.S. President Donald Trump decide to implement the military option.

Kurilla is known for his aggressive stance toward Iran and is considered a firm believer that a substantial blow can be dealt to its nuclear infrastructure.

During his tenure as CENTCOM commander, Kurilla significantly enhanced Israel’s integration into the U.S. military’s regional framework. He also played a key role in building and operationalizing the regional defense network for Israel, which was used in real time during two Iranian missile attacks on the country amidst the ongoing war.

His current visit also comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented scale of American military aid and weapons transfers to Israel.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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