More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Is US visa waiver in danger?

Israel has met all eligibility requirements but tensions with the Biden administration may forestall admission.

Jul. 17, 2023
Shirit Avitan Cohen
Visas in Israeli Passport
An Israeli passport with visa and entry stamps. Credit: Israel.Travel.

Israel has met all eligibility requirements to join the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, with the only thing to possibly delay the move being the Biden administration‘s reluctance with regard to what it views as “the most extreme” Israeli government ever.

According to Israeli officials involved in the matter, the United States is in the final stages of examining the matter. Although Israel gave the U.S. carte blanche in terms of demands, it is concerned that admission will not materialize due to political issues.

Israel is the closest it has been in over a decade to joining the Visa Waiver Program, one of the officials said. The issue is at a critical point as the U.S. will have to decide soon whether to allow Israel to join. The biggest fear is that unless Israel is admitted now, it will walk away empty-handed and have to start from scratch again the next time.

The current round of negotiations with regard to the Visa Waiver Program was launched by then-Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked during the Bennett-Lapid government but is now being led by National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Hanegbi said in response to an Israel Hayom inquiry that over the past six months, Israel has met all requirements, and from a professional standpoint nothing stands in its way to join the program.

He said that following Prime Miniter Benjamin Netanyahu’s instructions, all state authorities worked in a coordinated manner so that Israelis would be exempt from the need for a visa to visit the U.S.

“The Knesset committees, especially the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, passed complex legislation on an unprecedented schedule. U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides acted in an exceptional manner with us, and without him, we would not have had a chance to reach where we are. Now the decision lies with the political echelon in the U.S. government: the Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security [Alejandro] Mayorkas.”

Hanegbi expressed optimism with regard to the decision, calling both Blinken and Mayorkas “friends of Israel,” and belief “that their considerations will be purely professional.”

Business and Economy U.S.-Israel Relations
Shirit Avitan Cohen
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin